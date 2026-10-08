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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/crash-protection-for-women-improving-faster-than-overall-average-volvo-finds/

A report published by Volvo Cars Safety Centre found that crash protection for women has improved faster than the overall average.

Volvo said that injury risk level for the cars it produced between 2010 and 2019 is equal between men and women.

Compared with Volvo cars produced between 1970 and 1979, injury risk fell by 79% overall, but 88% for women.

The report was based on data from more than 50,000 real-world crashes, involving more than 80,000 occupants.

Volvo uses these insights to inform safety requirements, testing and vehicle development, through its ‘Circle of Life’ approach.

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The report also found that restrained rear seat occupants in Volvos benefit from equal or greater crash protection than those in the front seats, despite a lack of regulation and standardised testing.

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Åsa Haglund, head of Volvo Cars Safety Centre, said: “For too long, safety in the automotive industry has not worked equally well for everyone.

“At Volvo Cars, we’ve taken a different approach. By studying real-world crashes and designing with the needs of women, men and children of all body types in mind, we’ve worked for decades to provide a high level of protection regardless of who you are or where you sit in the car.