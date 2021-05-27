Reading Time: 2 minutes

Buying a used car is generally a good idea for new drivers, which can be exciting. Often when we are excited, we overlook the minor issues, leading to major costly problems later. These crucial inspection tips will ensure you purchase a suitable used car.

Check The MOT

It is crucial to check the MOT of any vehicle before purchasing it; the MOT status and history of a vehicle will often determine whether it is worth buying. This check can determine if the vehicle’s mileage and roadworthy status. If you have already purchased a used car recently, you should check your MOT history using the vehicle’s registration. There is generally a cooling-off period when purchasing any vehicle that will allow you to change your mind or report the vehicle sale to authorities if you made a misinformed purchase.

Braking System Can Save Your Life

When inspecting a vehicle, always test and check the brakes before you purchase the car, checking that the brakes are not worn out and that the brake discs are in good condition. If you hear any squeaking or the brakes do not stop the cars’ motion as fast as they should, this could be signs of bad or worn brakes, and if the car loses control when trying to stop, it could be a sign of worn shocks. While you can negotiate the price lower for repair needs, it is wiser to look at other vehicles.

Lights Can Save You A Fine

Do a light check on the vehicle; you will need the assistance of another person. Start by turning the car on, testing the front headlights and indicators, checking the brights, and then checking the backlights, reverse lights, and brake lights. If any lights are not working, change the light bulbs, and if it’s still not working, it could be other issues such as fuses or an electrical problem. Electrical problems can be pretty pricey to fix.

Fuel System Checks

An easy way to see if there is a fuel system failure is to start the car, and if it struggles to start or doesn’t start, this is a major sign of a bad fuel system or other serious issues. A damaged fuel system will make a whining sound which can be loud. Try to bring someone with you to check out the engine components and determine the potential repair costs. Another tip is to check if any oil or smoke is coming out of the exhaust. This is usually a sign of pricey engine repairs needed, and it is probably best to consider another vehicle in your price range.

Check The Condition Of The Tires

If the tires show any sign of damage, cracks, and wear and tear, this can be dangerous on the roads as a blowout can occur. Car tires have an expiry date, and this can be found imprinted on the tire. Tires might be easy to replace, but they are one of the essential parts of a car. You can reduce the asking price of the vehicle to accommodate new tires.

When purchasing a used car, a thorough inspection is essential, and bringing someone along with you that is well-versed in auto mechanics is an even better decision. If you buy a used car that needs work, you should negotiate the asking price and ensure you have the car in a roadworthy condition before you start driving.