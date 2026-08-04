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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/crystal-ball-releases-fleet-scorecards-to-find-hidden-inefficiencies/

Crystal Ball, a provider of fleet technology and telematics solutions, has launched a Fleet Performance Scorecard, a free three-minute assessment designed for organisations to benchmark the health of their fleet across five critical operational areas.

The assessment evaluates vehicle utilisation, fuel and running costs, driver behaviour, compliance and risk, and fleet visibility and technology.

Participants receive a personalised report highlighting strengths, identifying operational risks and providing practical recommendations to improve efficiency, reduce costs and strengthen fleet performance.

Tracey Woolley, operations director at Crystal Ball, said the biggest financial losses often come from easily identifiable operational practices that are simply overlooked.

These include underutilised vehicles, excessive idling and inefficient routing, unauthorised vehicle usage, and poor driver behaviour that increases fuel and maintenance costs.

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It also identifies manual compliance processes consuming administration time, ineffective maintenance scheduling and manual, paper-based vehicle checks leading to avoidable repairs and vehicle downtime, and inability to demonstrate fleet risk to insurers, therefore, affecting insurance premiums.

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The scorecard has been designed to help fleet managers quickly understand where these hidden costs may exist before they become significant financial burdens.

Raj Singh, managing director at Crystal Ball, said: “Most fleet managers know their biggest costs, but very few have a complete picture of where money is quietly being lost across their operation.