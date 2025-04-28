Ctrack and Artura Consultancy launch integrated accident and repair solution for fleets

Ctrack has partnered with Artura Consultancy to create a telematics-enabled accident and repair solution, offering fleets an integrated approach to claims management that aims to reduce insurance costs, speed up incident response and minimise vehicle downtime.

The new platform combines Ctrack’s dashcam technology with Artura’s incident management system to deliver instant incident notification, supported by a driver reporting app. The integration enables rapid claims intervention, quicker fault determination, and robust defence to help prevent rising third-party costs and insurance premiums.

Steve Thomas, managing director of Ctrack UK, said: “By teaming up with Artura Consultancy, we can deliver genuine value to fleets looking to improve their claims and incident management. As a key part of the partnership, we have developed the integrated accident and repair solution that will provide a rapid response when it matters, enabling fleets to protect both their bottom line and productivity levels.”

Fleets using the service will benefit from a £150 excess contribution on each claim and access to a complimentary courtesy vehicle for non-fault incidents.

Alan Atkins, group commercial director at Artura Consultancy, said: “This is an exciting opportunity for us to deliver comprehensive accident and repair support by combining the proven expertise of both Ctrack and Artura Consultancy. Those fleets taking advantage of our integrated approach will gain unrivalled fleet protection, along with a host of financial and operational benefits. This will include a £150 excess contribution for each claim and a complimentary courtesy vehicle for all non-fault incidents.”

Thomas added: “We will be working closely with the team at Artura to promote our respective propositions as well as identifying ways to further automate and streamline our integrated incident, claims and repair processes. We believe by working with like-minded industry experts we can build on the success we have achieved and find new ways to help our customers achieve fleet-related benefits and improvements.”