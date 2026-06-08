Cubby Group onboards DAVIS to identify high-risk drivers

Cubby Group is a multi-disciplinary group of 14 business with expertise across construction, civil engineering, and plant site services.

Cubby Group has onboarded 250 company and grey fleet drivers onto the DAVIS platform in 14 days, to identify low, medium and higher risk drivers and complete a full fleet risk profile in the process.

Cubby Group is a multi-disciplinary group of 14 business with expertise across construction, civil engineering, rail infrastructure, renewable energy, utilities and plant site services.

With more than 300 employees, it operates across the Midlands, North West and Scotland.

The group said that ensuring it met full regulatory compliance was a priority.

It has around 250 company drivers and grey fleet drivers and operates mainly Ford Transit LCVs, a small number of management cars, and HGVs.

In a process led by Paul Russell, head of transport compliance at Cubby Group, Cubby opted to use the risk management platform DAVIS (Driver and Vehicle Information Solutions) platform from Licence Check.

Russell said: “I had used other platforms in the past which I had not been overly impressed with, but following a recommendation from our Head of HR, Alison Watson, decided to take a look at DAVIS – and am very thankful I did.”

Russell praised the speed and support with which the DAVIS project was implemented.

He added: “We received outstanding system and service support from project implementation stage through to delivery and beyond.

“Our entire workforce was subscribed and checked remotely and securely within just 14 days.

“Having used other platforms recently, I cannot recommend this system enough.”

The onboarding process, facilitated through electronically-delivered driving licence mandates, identified low to medium risk drivers, who will now be checked six-monthly.

Higher risk drivers, depending on the nature of and type of points on their licences, will now be checked monthly, with training interventions put in place where appropriate.

Drivers undergoing the CPC qualification will be assessed three-monthly as part of the monitoring required to achieve and validate the required training periods as part of their qualification.

Russell added: “The DAVIS system produces a high level of analytics and exception reporting which I can download straight into board presentations.

“Having this level of transparency and detail should also prove very beneficial in our next round of negotiations with our insurers.”

Keith Allen, managing director at Licence Check, said: “One of the main advantages of DAVIS is its speed at onboarding drivers and assessing their driving risk profiles as quickly as possible to meet compliance obligations.

“And, as with all fleets of this size, the use of DAVIS reduces what would otherwise be a time-consuming administrative task into one that is readily manageable, producing actionable analytics and exception reporting for the benefit of line managers.

“Our ongoing objective is to continue to further develop DAVIS, with a range of modules and enhancements, from what was originally known as a pure licence checking operation to a comprehensive fleet management offering for car and van fleet operators.

“The feedback we get from users is that they really value our developments in this direction.”