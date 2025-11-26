Cubic³ partners with CarPay-Diem to roll out FleetWallet³

Cubic³, a software-defined vehicle (SDV) solutions company, has partnered with CarPay-Diem to roll out FleetWallet³.

FleetWallet³ is Cubic³’s AI-enabled in-vehicle payments platform, and it will be rolled out across CarPay-Diem’s European fuel retailer network, it is an AI-enabled in-vehicle payment solution that prevents fuel misuse and fraud.

It is compatible with all current fuel cards and telematics systems, and it is designed to integrate into existing fleet operations.

FleetWallet³ combines data intelligence with hardware-free payments. It was designed to cut fuel costs by over 10% through intelligent fraud prevention and automated reconciliation.

CarPay-Diem is a mobile fuelling and digital marketing platform that enables pay-at-pump transactions by integrating into any app or connected vehicle.

Through this partnership, FleetWallet³ will be available at more than 5,300 fuel retailers across CarPay-Diem’s network of 12 European countries, with further expansion across Europe scheduled for next year.

This network spans Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, and Spain – supporting commercial fleets such as haulage and HGV, delivery services, corporate fleets, car sharing and emergency vehicles.

CarPay-Diem partners with fuel brands such as Esso and Certas, a provider of HGV refuelling.

The company has also confirmed continued fuel retailer growth across Europe, including the UK and Ireland.

Paul Foley, commercial director of FleetWallet³, said: “This partnership marks a major step forward for FleetWallet³.

“Our work with GoCar Ireland proved our AI-enabled solution’s ability to prevent fuel misuse and simplify payments for shared mobility fleets.

“Partnering with CarPay-Diem allows us to scale across Europe – supporting fleets where cross-border refuelling and services like washing, parking and tolling demand seamless, secure in-vehicle payment automation.

“Together, we’re cutting fuel abuse and boosting efficiency across Europe’s fast-growing commercial vehicle market.”

Frédéric Stiernon, CEO of CarPay-Diem, added: “We’re delighted to partner with Cubic³ to bring FleetWallet³ to our European fuel retailer network.

“This collaboration enables us to deliver seamless, secure, and innovative in-vehicle payment experiences while supporting our continued growth across the region.

“Together with Cubic³, we aim to ensure FleetWallet³ users have in-vehicle payment access to fuelling wherever they need it.”

Looking ahead to 2026, Cubic³ said it is advancing FleetWallet³ with AI-powered fraud detection, Smart Transaction Intelligence, and predictive analytics.

A conversational assistant will let managers “talk to their data,” detect anomalies, and act instantly to build intelligence that helps forecast costs, cut emissions and drive real-time efficiency.