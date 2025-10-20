  
Cubic3 launches FleetWallet3 payment solution

Dylan Robertson

20 October 2025

Cubic3 has launched FleetWallet3, an in-vehicle payment solution intended to help fleets manage fuel and mobility payments.

It eliminates the need for physical fuel cards and prevents fraud, by integrating with telematics systems to track use.

Cubic3 said that FleetWallet3 should allow fleets to save up to 10% in fuel savings and reduce administrative workload.

The solution provides real-time insights, allowing fleet managers to see fleet performance and fuel consumption.

It leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to optimise costs, learn vehicle data and enable intelligent connected services.

Paul Foley, commercial director of FleetWallet3 at Cubic3, said: “Fraud and card misuse remain some of the most persistent pain points for fleets and car-share providers.

“By integrating telematics with secure payments, our platform protects against both internal misuse and external compromise, delivering over 10% savings on fuel costs while dramatically reducing administrative overhead.

“AI marks a defining moment for FleetWallet3 and the mobility and automotive industries.

“Leveraging this technology, FleetWallet3 will become a self-learning platform that evolves with every transaction – predicting needs and connecting services from parking and tolls to EV charging, transforming vehicles into intelligent hubs within a smarter, more sustainable mobility ecosystem.”

In 2026, Cubic3 will add a conversational assistant to the platform, allowing fleet managers to ‘talk to their data’.

As part of the rollout, car-sharing service GoCar will adopt the system.

Joe Quirke, head of GoCar Ireland, said: “Our partnership with FleetWallet3 aligns perfectly with GoCar’s commitment to smarter, more sustainable mobility.

“As an early adopter of this solution, we’re excited to demonstrate how secure, automated and increasingly intelligent payments can reduce risk and improve efficiency across shared mobility and fleet operations.”

