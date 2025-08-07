  
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube
Subscribe

CUPRA adds Shadow Edition styling to Leon and Leon Estate lineup

CUPRA has launched new Shadow Edition versions of the Leon and Leon Estate, adding bold styling upgrades and enhanced technology.

Ryan Fowler

7 August 2025

, ,

SHARE

Shadow Edition image

CUPRA has expanded its UK offering with the launch of the new Shadow Edition for both the Leon and Leon Estate.

These new models bring darker exterior styling elements and enhanced design features to the brand’s flagship hatchback and estate range.

Based on the high-spec V3 trim level, the Shadow Edition includes leather seats, driver assistance features, Dynamic Chassis Control, and the addition of Matrix LED ULTRA headlights for improved illumination and visibility.

Visually, the models gain 19-inch Sport Black Matte alloy wheels, Obsidian Black side skirts, and a black roof spoiler, adding a more aggressive design statement.

Marcus Gossen, managing director of SEAT and CUPRA UK, said: “The launch of the Shadow Edition in the UK is a big step forward in the design journey of the CUPRA Leon.

“The Leon is the flagship hatchback of the brand and remains a disruptor and a style-leading icon in the market.

“The new features of the Shadow Edition combine striking design and leading technology to ensure that the Leon continues to be a popular choice for drivers.”

Customers can choose to upgrade the Shadow Edition with the optional IMMERSIVE by Sennheiser package, which includes ten speakers, a central speaker and a subwoofer. Further optional extras include a panoramic sunroof, a towbar and various paint options.

The CUPRA Leon and Leon Estate Shadow Edition models are available to order now, with prices starting from £36,770.

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook Whatsapp

Sign up to our newsletter

Subscribe
astor logo progress2 1
© Astor Media Limited 2025
lbf
Leasing Broker Federation Associate Member 2025
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE