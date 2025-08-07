CUPRA adds Shadow Edition styling to Leon and Leon Estate lineup

CUPRA has expanded its UK offering with the launch of the new Shadow Edition for both the Leon and Leon Estate.

These new models bring darker exterior styling elements and enhanced design features to the brand’s flagship hatchback and estate range.

Based on the high-spec V3 trim level, the Shadow Edition includes leather seats, driver assistance features, Dynamic Chassis Control, and the addition of Matrix LED ULTRA headlights for improved illumination and visibility.

Visually, the models gain 19-inch Sport Black Matte alloy wheels, Obsidian Black side skirts, and a black roof spoiler, adding a more aggressive design statement.

Marcus Gossen, managing director of SEAT and CUPRA UK, said: “The launch of the Shadow Edition in the UK is a big step forward in the design journey of the CUPRA Leon.

“The Leon is the flagship hatchback of the brand and remains a disruptor and a style-leading icon in the market.

“The new features of the Shadow Edition combine striking design and leading technology to ensure that the Leon continues to be a popular choice for drivers.”

Customers can choose to upgrade the Shadow Edition with the optional IMMERSIVE by Sennheiser package, which includes ten speakers, a central speaker and a subwoofer. Further optional extras include a panoramic sunroof, a towbar and various paint options.

The CUPRA Leon and Leon Estate Shadow Edition models are available to order now, with prices starting from £36,770.