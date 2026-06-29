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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/cupra-confirms-goodwood-raval-debut/

CUPRA has confirmed its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July 2026, with the 100% electric CUPRA Raval, with the brand preparing several announcements.

While the all-electric urban CUPRA Raval will be central to CUPRA’s presence on the day, CUPRA said it will bring a blend of electrifying performance, progressive design and challenger spirit to life through product reveals, special guests and dynamic action, with two models taking on the hill across all four days.

The general public and international media are invited to the Goodwood Festival of Speed on 9th July, where CUPRA will showcase its latest releases in performance and electrification.

In seven years, CUPRA has launched seven models and sold more than one million vehicles globally.

Its portfolio includes the CUPRA Ateca, the CUPRA Leon, the CUPRA Formentor, the CUPRA Born, the CUPRA Tavascan, and the CUPRA Terramar.

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In 2026, the CUPRA Raval will join its lineup.