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CUPRA opens UK order books for Raval, with EV grant eligibility

52kWh variants of the Raval are eligible for the £1,500 grant.

Jessica Bird

21 May 2026

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CUPRA has opened UK pre-orders for the all-new Raval, with the electric supermini qualifying for the Government’s Electric Car Grant on selected versions.

The manufacturer confirmed that 52kWh variants of the Raval are eligible for the £1,500 grant, reducing entry pricing for those models to £28,495 for the V1 trim.

Order books are now open across the full line-up, which includes Origin, V1, V2 and VZ specifications, built on Volkswagen Group’s MEB+ platform.

CUPRA said the launch formed part of its push to make electrification more accessible to UK buyers, with the Raval joining the Born in qualifying for the Government incentive.

The entry-level Origin 37kWh 115PS model is priced from £23,785, while the range-topping VZ Extreme 52kWh 225PS version is priced at £34,810 after the grant.

To support the launch, CUPRA is offering a range of customer incentives for early orders.

The manufacturer said customers ordering the limited-run V2 Launch Edition would receive additional specification worth £1,500 at no extra cost compared with the standard V2 trim.

Free standard metallic paint is also being offered on 52kWh models ordered before 31st August 2026, while premium metallic and matte paint finishes are available with a £695 discount during the same period.

CUPRA added that the first 100 retail customers to pre-order a Raval would receive a Harper Collective x CUPRA cabin suitcase, which has a retail value of £1,125.

The luggage item is produced using upcycled sea plastic as part of CUPRA’s partnership with Harper Collective.

The Raval line-up includes power outputs ranging from 115PS to 225PS, with the larger 52kWh battery variants receiving the EV grant discount.

CUPRA said the Raval had been designed to combine “electrifying performance with striking urban design” as it targets the growing compact EV segment.

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