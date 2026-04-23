Cupra Raval priced from £23,785, bigger battery £29,995

The entry-level Origin trim level is only available with the 37kWh battery and 115PS electric motor.

Cupra has announced that pricing for the Raval electric vehicle (EV) will start at £23,785, with the larger 52kWh battery variant starting at £29,995.

The entry-level Origin trim level is only available with the 37kWh battery and 115PS electric motor.

£26,995 V1 models gain additional equipment and have 135PS, when equipped with the 37kWh battery.

Buyers can upgrade to the 52kWh battery and 210PS electric motor for £29,995.

52kWh models have a range of around 280 miles and can charge from 10% to 80% in 23 minutes.

The V2 model mirrors the battery and motor combinations of the V1 and is priced at £29,580 or £32,580.

A V2 Launch Edition is on offer too, priced identically to the V2 52kWh variant and available exclusively with the larger battery.

At the top of the range, Cupra offers the VZ and VZ Extreme, priced at £34,995 and £36,310 respectively.

Both models have 225PS, the larger battery, an electronic limited-slip differential and Dynamic Chassis Control.

VZ and VZ Extreme models have 250 miles of range.

Cupra has submitted an Electric Car Grant application, but has not yet received a response on eligibility.

Marcus Gossen, managing director at Seat and Cupra UK, said: “The Cupra Raval marks a bold new chapter for the brand, and today’s pricing announcement is a pivotal moment in that story.

“The response since its unveiling has been extraordinary, and with a starting price of £23,785, it brings exciting electric performance within reach of more drivers than ever before.

“We’re proud to introduce the Raval to UK customers and confident it will challenge expectations and set a new benchmark in the segment.”