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CUPRA Raval secures five-star Euro NCAP rating

Raval Plus, Endurance and VZ versions achieved the five-star rating as standard.

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CUPRA Raval secures five-star Euro NCAP rating
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The CUPRA Raval has achieved a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating under the organisation’s new 2026 assessment protocol.

The electric urban car recorded scores of 72% for Safe Driving, 77% for Crash Avoidance, 91% for Crash Protection and 95% for Post-Crash Safety when equipped with the optional Safety Pack.

The pack adds Predictive Adaptive Cruise Control (pACC) and Front Cross Traffic Alert and is included as a country setting in most European markets.

Raval Plus, Endurance and VZ versions achieved the five-star rating as standard.

Euro NCAP’s updated 2026 assessment framework places greater emphasis on real-world performance across four areas: Safe Driving, Crash Avoidance, Crash Protection and Post-Crash Safety.

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The Raval includes technologies such as speed assistance, traffic sign recognition, driver monitoring, Autonomous Emergency Braking, lane support and surrounding-traffic monitoring.

Occupant protection measures include an adaptive restraint system and airbag package, while automatic emergency calling and post-impact vehicle management are designed to support the response following a collision.

Joost Kessels, R&D chief officer at CUPRA, said: “Vehicle Safety is of utmost importance to us and an essential part of our engineering process, from the earliest stages of development to the final driving experience.

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“The CUPRA Raval Euro NCAP rating, achieved under the stricter 2026 assessment criteria, shows that bold design, electric performance and advanced safety can go hand in hand.”

Designed, developed and manufactured at Martorell, the Raval joins the Leon, Formentor, Born, Tavascan and Terramar in CUPRA’s five-star Euro NCAP line-up.

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