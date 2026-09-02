CUPRA Raval secures five-star Euro NCAP rating
Raval Plus, Endurance and VZ versions achieved the five-star rating as standard.
The CUPRA Raval has achieved a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating under the organisation’s new 2026 assessment protocol.
The electric urban car recorded scores of 72% for Safe Driving, 77% for Crash Avoidance, 91% for Crash Protection and 95% for Post-Crash Safety when equipped with the optional Safety Pack.
The pack adds Predictive Adaptive Cruise Control (pACC) and Front Cross Traffic Alert and is included as a country setting in most European markets.
Raval Plus, Endurance and VZ versions achieved the five-star rating as standard.
Euro NCAP’s updated 2026 assessment framework places greater emphasis on real-world performance across four areas: Safe Driving, Crash Avoidance, Crash Protection and Post-Crash Safety.
The Raval includes technologies such as speed assistance, traffic sign recognition, driver monitoring, Autonomous Emergency Braking, lane support and surrounding-traffic monitoring.
Occupant protection measures include an adaptive restraint system and airbag package, while automatic emergency calling and post-impact vehicle management are designed to support the response following a collision.
Joost Kessels, R&D chief officer at CUPRA, said: “Vehicle Safety is of utmost importance to us and an essential part of our engineering process, from the earliest stages of development to the final driving experience.