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Cupra reveals £23,785 Raval as entry-level EV

The Raval, a rival to the Kia EV2, Renault 5 and Ford Puma Gen-E, is the first model in Volkswagen Group’s Electric Urban Car Family.

Dylan Robertson

9 April 2026

EV & Sustainability

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Cupra Raval

Cupra has revealed the Raval, its entry-level electric vehicle (EV), which will be priced from £23,785 when it goes on sale in the UK in the summer.

The Raval, a rival to the Kia EV2, Renault 5 and Ford Puma Gen-E, is the first model in Volkswagen Group’s Electric Urban Car Family.

Models in the Electric Urban Car Family are underpinned by the MEB+ platform, a newly-developed, front wheel drive EV platform.

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It will be joined later by the Volkswagen ID. Polo and Škoda Epiq.

The entry-level variant, the Origin, has a 37kWh battery and 115PS.

Cupra has not revealed the range of the smaller battery model, although it said the larger 52kWh battery offers a range of 280 miles.

V1 and V2 models offer additional equipment and are available with both battery options. 37kWh models have 135PS and 52kWh models have 210PS.

The 52kWh battery can charge from 10% to 80% in 23 minutes.

A performance variant, the Cupra Raval VZ, is on offer with 250 miles of range and 225PS.

It has an electronic limited-slip differential and Dynamic Chassis Control.

The Raval has a 10.25-inch digital cockpit and a 12.9-inch infotainment screen.

Marcus Gossen, managing director at Seat and Cupra UK, said: “The Cupra Raval is the culmination of an immense amount of hard work, dedication, and effort on all fronts.

“Raval is the pinnacle of all things Cupra – advanced, forward thinking, dynamic. It pushes the boundaries in automotive and encourgages drivers to form a real emotional connection to the drive itself.

“The combination of striking design, electrifying performance and unconventional features, reimagines what an urban EV can be for a new generation of drivers.

“This is a fully electric car designed to redefine urban mobility with Cupra’s emotional and challenger DNA.”

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