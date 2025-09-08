  
CUPRA reveals Tindaya showcar at IAA Mobility 2025

CUPRA has unveiled the Tindaya showcar in Munich, previewing the brand’s future design language and driver-focused vision.

Ryan Fowler

8 September 2025

CUPRA Tindaya Showcar 01

CUPRA has taken the wraps off its latest concept model at IAA Mobility 2025, revealing the Tindaya showcar as a statement of its future design direction.

The car, developed with a focus on the driver, embodies the brand’s evolving design language and use of sustainable materials.

Markus Haupt, interim CEO of CUPRA, said: “The CUPRA Tindaya Showcar is not a dream, not even an ambition. This is our CUPRA statement, and it’s going to be a reality.

“While many move away from the driver, we double down on what matters most – the connection behind the wheel. Our focus will always be on the emotion of driving.”

Named after a volcanic mountain in Fuerteventura, the Tindaya reflects the raw textures and copper tones associated with CUPRA’s identity.

The exterior design incorporates the brand’s new ‘front black mask’ and illuminated triangular light signature, alongside 23-inch wheels, a fastback silhouette and a double rear spoiler.

The design aims to balance rugged proportions with aerodynamics, while integrating distinctive lighting elements.

The interior follows the principle “No drivers, No CUPRA”, with a cockpit inspired by motorsport and gaming. A driver-centric dashboard features a 24-inch freeform display, a yoke-style steering wheel with satellite controls, and a tactile centre console.

At the centre sits ‘the Jewel’, a glass prism that acts as the vehicle’s interface, adjusting driving modes and ambience. The cabin also incorporates sustainable materials such as bio-attributed leather and flax fibre, alongside structural components made from 3D-printed aluminium.

The concept includes three selectable digital modes: Immersive Experience for focused driving, Rider Experience for performance dynamics, and Tribe Experience for connected mobility features.

These combine with a high-fidelity Sennheiser sound system and new CUPRA Monitor+ display to enhance the driver’s experience.

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
