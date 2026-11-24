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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/cutting-zev-mandate-could-undermine-charging-investment-warns-versinetic/

Reducing the 2030 Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Mandate target from 80% could undermine investment confidence among electric vehicle (EV) charging businesses, according to Julian Skidmore of EV charging engineering specialist Versinetic.

In an article titled ‘ZEV Mandate: What It Means for Charge Point Operators’, Skidmore argued that the trajectory of EV sales directly informs charging utilisation forecasts, site business cases and product development plans.

Although charging infrastructure falls outside the scope of the Government’s review of the Mandate, Skidmore warned that charge point operators remain exposed to its outcome because their business models depend on growth in EV adoption.

He highlighted the lengthy development process for charging technology, noting that Versinetic’s first charger took around five developer-years to develop.

Skidmore said: “Anyone committing engineering budget today is betting on the size of the market in 2028 and beyond. Cleantech companies need good signals to give them that confidence, and a target cut midway through the plan works against them.”

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While acknowledging the Government’s concerns over manufacturers’ ability to meet rising targets, alongside energy prices, trade and consumer confidence, Skidmore argued that headline targets do not account for existing compliance flexibilities.

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These include allowing manufacturers to convert CO2 emissions savings from non-zero-emission vehicles into ZEV allowances, subject to limits.

The article cited a battery electric vehicle (BEV) market share of 26.2% between January and September 2026, against a headline target of 33%.