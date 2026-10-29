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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/cv-exports-up-1-6-in-september-finds-smmt/

Commercial vehicle (CV) exports were up 1.6% in September, although a 2.6% drop in output for the domestic market left overall production down by 0.9%, according to figures published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Overall UK vehicle production rose by 36.3% to 74,031 units in September.

Car production increased by 38.6%, with 70,831 units rolling off factory lines, making it the strongest September for UK car manufacturing since 2023.

Electrified models supported growth, with their output up 22.5% to account for more than two-fifths (42.3%) of cars produced in the month and 70.1% of exports.

Exports continued to account for more than three quarters of overall output, with 76.7% of all cars built destined for international markets.

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Exports to the UK’s three biggest automotive markets rose in the month, led by China, where shipments increased by 357.7%, albeit from a low base, to take a 4.4% share.

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The US recorded a similar rise of 234.8%, accounting for 16.8% of the total, while the EU remained the largest global destination, taking 57.5%, with volumes up 12.7% year on year.

Year-to-date performance remains down by 46.7% following structural changes within the sector.