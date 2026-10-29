CV exports up 1.6% in September, finds SMMT
Overall UK vehicle production rose by 36.3% to 74,031 units in September.
Commercial vehicle (CV) exports were up 1.6% in September, although a 2.6% drop in output for the domestic market left overall production down by 0.9%, according to figures published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).
Overall UK vehicle production rose by 36.3% to 74,031 units in September.
Car production increased by 38.6%, with 70,831 units rolling off factory lines, making it the strongest September for UK car manufacturing since 2023.
Electrified models supported growth, with their output up 22.5% to account for more than two-fifths (42.3%) of cars produced in the month and 70.1% of exports.
Exports continued to account for more than three quarters of overall output, with 76.7% of all cars built destined for international markets.
Exports to the UK’s three biggest automotive markets rose in the month, led by China, where shipments increased by 357.7%, albeit from a low base, to take a 4.4% share.
The US recorded a similar rise of 234.8%, accounting for 16.8% of the total, while the EU remained the largest global destination, taking 57.5%, with volumes up 12.7% year on year.
Year-to-date performance remains down by 46.7% following structural changes within the sector.