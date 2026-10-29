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Commercial Vehicles & LCVs

CV exports up 1.6% in September, finds SMMT

Overall UK vehicle production rose by 36.3% to 74,031 units in September.

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CV exports up 1.6% in September, finds SMMT
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Commercial vehicle (CV) exports were up 1.6% in September, although a 2.6% drop in output for the domestic market left overall production down by 0.9%, according to figures published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Overall UK vehicle production rose by 36.3% to 74,031 units in September.

Car production increased by 38.6%, with 70,831 units rolling off factory lines, making it the strongest September for UK car manufacturing since 2023.

Electrified models supported growth, with their output up 22.5% to account for more than two-fifths (42.3%) of cars produced in the month and 70.1% of exports.

Exports continued to account for more than three quarters of overall output, with 76.7% of all cars built destined for international markets.

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Exports to the UK’s three biggest automotive markets rose in the month, led by China, where shipments increased by 357.7%, albeit from a low base, to take a 4.4% share.

The US recorded a similar rise of 234.8%, accounting for 16.8% of the total, while the EU remained the largest global destination, taking 57.5%, with volumes up 12.7% year on year.

Year-to-date performance remains down by 46.7% following structural changes within the sector.

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Overall, UK factories built 564,537 cars and CVs in the first nine months, a year-on-year decline of 3.0%.

The latest independent outlook anticipates full-year output of light commercial vehicles at 731,000 units, down 2.3% on 2025 and below the mid-year view amid ongoing model changeovers.

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Output is forecast to recover to 752,000 units in 2027 as new models, mostly electric, enter production.

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The SMMT warned that this recovery is at risk from the European Commission’s ‘Made in EU’ proposals, which, as drafted, will effectively exclude UK-built vehicles from their largest market.

It also added that tougher rules of origin arising under the Trade Cooperation Agreement will, from 2027, risk the imposition of a shared annual £1.4bn tariff bill on EV trade in both directions.

Both of these measures could damage the industry on both sides of the Channel, so the forthcoming EU-UK Summit is a vital opportunity to agree pragmatic solutions and safeguard an €80bn trading relationship, according to the SMMT.

It added that manufacturers remain under pressure from unrealistic EV sales targets.

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The industry has backed the transition to electric vehicles in the UK with at least £14.3bn committed in new EV plants and models since 2020.

The SMMT said that the investment the industry is making in buyer discounts for EVs would be better directed towards new products, manufacturing competitiveness and cyber security.

With 188,000 British jobs and an annual £18bn economic contribution directly dependent on the sector, the SMMT added that the ZEV Mandate review must realign the EV trajectory to the Government’s industrial and growth ambitions.

Mike Hawes, chief executive at the SMMT, said: “September’s rebound is welcome, but comparison with last year’s disruption masks the pressures on UK manufacturing.

“Protectionism is becoming a feature of global trade, and that threatens not just UK automotive as an export-led sector, but the health of industries overseas as well.

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“Pragmatic discussions with trade partners are required but Government can immediately help the industry with an urgent conclusion to the ZEV Mandate review.

“Mandate targets are running ahead of demand and draining resources required for British factories and jobs.

“Substantive changes – not marginal adjustments – are needed to ensure decarbonisation does not come at the cost of reindustrialisation.”

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