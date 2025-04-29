  
CV Show: Isuzu reveals all-electric version of D-Max pick-up

EV described as having all capability and durability of diesel models.

Andrew Charman

29 April 2025

,

2504 Isuzu DMax electric

Isuzu has surprised the CV Show by revealing the first all-electric production version of its D-Max pick-up.

Unveiling the new model at the Birmingham event, Isuzu UK managing director Alan Able described the new D-Max EV as the first fully-electric, fully capable pick-up available in the UK and as durable, capable and hard-working as the pick-ups the brand’s customers rely on.

“As the industry shifts to a more sustainable future Isuzu has been working to produce a vehicle that meets the evolving needs of our customers while maintain the legendary strength and durability of the Isuzu D-Max,” Able said.

“This isn’t just another electric vehicle, it is an Isuzu through and through, built to work hard in real-world environments, featuring all-wheel drive, a payload in excess of one tonne and a towing capacity of up to 3.5 tonnes – all the credentials of our diesel-powered vehicles.”

Powered by a 66.9 kWh lithium-ion battery, the D-Max EV has a WLTP-certified range of up to 163 miles. It makes use of dual motors to produce full-time all-wheel drive producing a total output of 190hp (58hp front/132hp rear) and 325Nm of torque (108Nm front/ 217Nm rear). Isuzu quotes a 0-62mph acceleration time of 10.1 seconds, and a top speed of more than 80mph.

The EV variant also has a new De Dion rear axle with both the front and rear axle developed to offer the off-road performance expected of the D-Max.

The D-Max EV will be offered in two trim levels, equivalent to the DL40 and V-Cross grades on the diesel variants. Dealers will start taking orders in the second half of 2025 with initial customer deliveries in the first quarter of 2026.

After unveiling the D-Max EV, Able added that the transition to zero-emission vehicles is challenging for many businesses; “but with the new Isuzu D-Max EV here is proof that sustainability and capability can go hand in hand.”

Isuzu has also revealed the return of the Huntsman version of the D-Max and a new variant of the Arctic Trucks extreme model on its CV Show stand (story here).

