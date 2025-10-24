CV Show organiser launches National EV Week to accelerate transition

Nineteen Group, the organiser of the CV Show, has partnered with The EV Café to launch National EV Week, which is intended to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles (EVs).

The week will celebrate EVs, renewable energy, charging infrastructure and telematics systems, held from 1st to 5th December 2025.

National EV Week will include physical events, intended for sectors such as fleet, energy, logistics, manufacturing and local government.

Digital events will also be held throughout the week.

Nineteen Group said that the week will focus on solving the practical challenges of the EV transition, such as grid management, fleet planning, renewable energy integration and power availability.

It will leverage The EV Café’s industry knowledge and engaged community.

Mike Costain, managing director at Lyrical Communications, which is part of Nineteen Group, said: “The EV sector is dynamic and complex.

“The combination of hardware (vehicles, charging) and software (energy, data, routing) requires a dedicated, unifying platform of scale.

“National EV Week perfectly complements our portfolio, and we are proud to collaborate with The EV Cafe team to deliver the focused celebration the market needs.”

The EV Café and Nineteen Group are seeking partners, sponsors and industry associations to get involved in the event.

John Curtis, marketing director at The EV Café, said: “This is a pivotal moment for our industry.

“For years, The EV Cafe has been the friendly, jargon-free pit stop for anyone interested in electrification.

“Now, by partnering with the Nineteen Group – who possess immense expertise in building large, impactful communities and trade platforms – we are turning our important work into a full, nationwide celebration.”