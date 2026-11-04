Dacia adds hybrid model to Sandero range

Power is delivered to the front wheels via a gearbox with four speeds for the engine and two for the electric motors.
The hybrid 155 powertrain is also available on the Sandero Stepway, with its raised ride height and crossover styling.
ADVERTISEMENT
Prices for the Sandero Stepway hybrid 155 start at £19,295.
Combined MPG is 67 for the Sandero and 64 for the Stepway.
Dacia said that up to 80% of urban driving can be completed on electric power.
ADVERTISEMENT
For the standard Sandero hybrid 155, Expression and Journey trim levels are offered.
Expression models are fitted as standard with a reversing camera, a 10-inch touchscreen, as well as automatic lights and wipers.
ADVERTISEMENT
The £19,295 Journey adds a seven-inch digital driver’s display, keyless entry, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel.
ADVERTISEMENT
On the Stepway, the hybrid powertrain is available on the Expression and Extreme trim levels.
For £20,595, the Extreme adds a Multiview camera, blind spot warning, and Copper Brown exterior accents.
Lina Ribeiro, brand director for the UK at Dacia, said: “Sandero has always been about giving customers more of what they actually use, without making them pay for things they don’t.
“Hybrid 155 fits that thinking perfectly. It brings automatic driving, electric power around town and lower fuel consumption, but there’s nothing extra to plug in or worry about.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Whether you prefer the straightforward simplicity of Sandero or the more rugged character of Sandero Stepway, you now get those same useful hybrid benefits while keeping everything that makes each model such a strong Dacia.”