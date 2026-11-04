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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/dacia-adds-hybrid-model-to-sandero-range/

Dacia has added a hybrid model to the Sandero range, with a claimed 40% reduction in fuel consumption compared with an equivalent petrol model.

The Sandero hybrid 155 is priced from £17,995 and orders are open from today.

As with other hybrid 155 Dacia models, the Sandero has a 1.8-litre four cylinder petrol engine, two electric motors, and a 1.4kWh battery.

Power is delivered to the front wheels via a gearbox with four speeds for the engine and two for the electric motors.

The hybrid 155 powertrain is also available on the Sandero Stepway, with its raised ride height and crossover styling.

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Prices for the Sandero Stepway hybrid 155 start at £19,295.

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Combined MPG is 67 for the Sandero and 64 for the Stepway.

Dacia said that up to 80% of urban driving can be completed on electric power.