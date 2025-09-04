  
Dacia Duster adds new hybrid 155 powertrain with improved efficiency

Dacia is expanding its Duster line-up with a new hybrid 155 powertrain, offering improved fuel efficiency and lower emissions alongside interior and trim updates.

Ryan Fowler

4 September 2025

DACIA DUSTER III HYBRID (P1310 HEV)

Dacia has confirmed new hybrid options for the Duster, introducing the hybrid 155 powertrain as part of its latest range of updates. The development builds on the brand’s approach of combining value with efficiency.

The hybrid 155 system pairs a 109 bhp 4-cylinder petrol engine with two electric motors, a 50 hp motor and a high-voltage starter-generator, supported by a 1.4 kWh battery and automatic electric gearbox.

The set-up includes four gears for the petrol engine and two for the electric motors, removing the need for a clutch.

Regenerative braking and efficient gear changes allow the Duster to run in all-electric mode for extended periods in urban settings, with every journey starting in electric mode.

Dacia says the hybrid 155 delivers fuel consumption of 4.6 litres per 100km, an 8% improvement over the hybrid 140, while CO2 emissions are reduced to 105g/km.

Alongside this, the mild hybrid 140 version is available, combining a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with a 48V mild hybrid system and a 6-speed manual gearbox.

This achieves average consumption of 5.4 litres per 100km with CO2 emissions of 122g/km, supported by regenerative braking and smoother acceleration.

Coinciding with the launch of these powertrains, the Duster receives updated styling, with the Journey trim gaining new upholstery and matching interior detailing, while the Extreme trim now comes with 18-inch black alloy wheels.

Both trims also feature adaptive cruise control as standard. Orders will open in November 2025, when full pricing will be confirmed.

