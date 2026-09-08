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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/dacia-launches-second-generation-european-built-spring/

Dacia has launched the second generation of its Spring electric vehicle (EV), which is now built in Europe, unlike the original which was built in China.

A 27.5kWh battery allows for a range of 155 miles, while cars with the optional Charge Pack can charge from 15% to 80% in 28 minutes on a DC charger.

Power comes from a 82PS electric motor, allowing for a 0-62mph time of 12.1 seconds, and a top speed of 81mph.

The second-generation Spring EV is the first Dacia developed under Renault Group’s shortened cycles, which are aimed to develop vehicles in under two years.

It is built on the same RG-EV Small platform as the Renault Twingo E-Tech, which also benefitted from a shortened development cycle.

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Both cars are built at the Novo Mesto plant in Slovenia.

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Four colours are offered: Agave, Shadow Grey, Diamond Black, and Glacier White.

Standard equipment includes a seven-inch digital driver’s display and a phone holder.