Dacia launches second-generation, European-built Spring
A 27.5kWh battery allows for a range of 155 miles.
Dacia has launched the second generation of its Spring electric vehicle (EV), which is now built in Europe, unlike the original which was built in China.
A 27.5kWh battery allows for a range of 155 miles, while cars with the optional Charge Pack can charge from 15% to 80% in 28 minutes on a DC charger.
Power comes from a 82PS electric motor, allowing for a 0-62mph time of 12.1 seconds, and a top speed of 81mph.
The second-generation Spring EV is the first Dacia developed under Renault Group’s shortened cycles, which are aimed to develop vehicles in under two years.
It is built on the same RG-EV Small platform as the Renault Twingo E-Tech, which also benefitted from a shortened development cycle.
Both cars are built at the Novo Mesto plant in Slovenia.
Four colours are offered: Agave, Shadow Grey, Diamond Black, and Glacier White.
Standard equipment includes a seven-inch digital driver’s display and a phone holder.