,

Dacia makes debut in Car of the Year award finalists

Winner of coveted award will be announced in January.

Andrew Charman

2411 eurocoty

15 November 2024

The European Car of the Year jury has revealed its seven finalists for the 2025 presentation of the award that is much coveted across the automotive industry.

The Alfa Romeo Junior, Citroën C3, Cupra Terramar, Dacia Duster, Hyundai Inster, Kia EV3 and Renault 5 /Alpine A290 (the jury considering both cars as the same model) were whittled down from an initial long list of 42 cars.

2411 eurocoty dacia
Dacia makes the list for first time.

The inclusion of the Dacia Duster sees the first time the Romanian budget brand has been shortlisted for the award. Of the other finalists Hyundai and Cupra have never won previously the award though the Cupra Formentor finished third in 2021 and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 replicated the result in the following year.

A major test of all 42 candidate models was carried out at the Tannistest in Denmark in September by the 60 jurors, who consist primarily of leading motoring journalists from 23 European countries. They will now have another eight weeks to thoroughly test the finalists before a joint test at the Mettet Test facility in Belgium.

Each jury can distribute 25 points, offering a maximum of 10 points to an individual car. They are required to vote at least five vehicles of the seven finalists.

The winner will be announced at the Brussels Motor Show in Belgium on 10th January and will succeed the Renault Scenic, which took the 2024 award ahead of the BMW 5 Series, BYD Seal, Kia EV9, Peugeot 3008, Toyota C-HR and Volvo EX30.

Picture of Andrew Charman

Andrew Charman

Andrew Charman has been a motoring journalist for more than 30 years, writing about vehicles, technology and the industry. He is a Guild of Motoring Writers committee member and has won several awards including for his business coverage.

2411 mg 4
  Electric Vehicles, EV, EV leasing, Fleet management, News

Mercia: control costs with EV subscription

car 1
  Industry articles

Am I insured to drive a hire car?

2411 renault 5
  Car news and reviews, Electric Vehicles, EV, News

Renault 5 EV prices to start from £23K

2411 eurocoty
  Car news and reviews, News

2411 bmw 1series 01
  BMW Reviews, Car news and reviews, Featured

Automatic choice – BMW 1 Series First Drive

