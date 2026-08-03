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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/dacia-opens-orders-for-hybrid-150-4×4-duster-and-bigster/

The Dacia Duster and Bigster hybrid 150 4×4 are now available to order in the UK, priced from £26,845 on-the-road and £29,265 respectively.

The hybrid 150 4×4 uses a rear-mounted electric motor to power the rear wheels when extra traction is needed, while the petrol engine drives the front wheels through a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The rear motor delivers up to 87Nm of torque and is paired with a two-speed gearbox, to help provide strong low-speed traction while maintaining all-wheel drive capability at higher speeds.

When four-wheel-drive is no longer required, the rear axle can disengage completely to reduce friction for more efficient road driving.

If grip is lost, Dacia said that torque can be delivered to the rear wheels immediately.

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The five driving modes are designed to help drivers adapt Duster and Bigster to the prevailing conditions.

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Auto manages the switch between two- and four-wheel-drive, while Eco prioritises efficiency but can call on all-wheel-drive when needed.

Snow is designed for slippery roads, Mud / Sand optimises traction on loose surfaces, and Lock supports low-speed driving on more rugged terrain.