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Dacia opens orders for hybrid 150 4×4 Duster and Bigster

The hybrid 150 4x4 uses a rear-mounted electric motor to power the rear wheels when extra traction is needed.

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The Dacia Duster and Bigster hybrid 150 4×4 are now available to order in the UK, priced from £26,845 on-the-road and £29,265 respectively.

The hybrid 150 4×4 uses a rear-mounted electric motor to power the rear wheels when extra traction is needed, while the petrol engine drives the front wheels through a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The rear motor delivers up to 87Nm of torque and is paired with a two-speed gearbox, to help provide strong low-speed traction while maintaining all-wheel drive capability at higher speeds.

When four-wheel-drive is no longer required, the rear axle can disengage completely to reduce friction for more efficient road driving.

If grip is lost, Dacia said that torque can be delivered to the rear wheels immediately.

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The five driving modes are designed to help drivers adapt Duster and Bigster to the prevailing conditions.

Auto manages the switch between two- and four-wheel-drive, while Eco prioritises efficiency but can call on all-wheel-drive when needed.

Snow is designed for slippery roads, Mud / Sand optimises traction on loose surfaces, and Lock supports low-speed driving on more rugged terrain.

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Hill Descent Control is built to maintain a consistent speed of between 2mph and 18mph on steep downhill sections, while steering wheel-mounted paddles allow drivers to take manual control of the gearbox when necessary.

Lina Ribeiro, brand director for the UK at Dacia, said: “The new hybrid 150 4×4 gives Duster and Bigster even more of the capability people value, while keeping them simple, practical and accessible.

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“It brings extra reassurance when conditions get difficult but is just as easy to live with every day.

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“Whether it’s a wet commute, a muddy campsite or a weekend away, it gives drivers more freedom to get out there without unnecessary complication or expense.”

The hybrid 150 4×4 offers the Extreme trim available on both Duster and Bigster, and Journey also offered on Bigster.

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