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EV & Sustainability

Dacia Spring now priced below £12,000, remains UK’s cheapest new car

The price drop was made possible by production efficiencies.

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Dacia has reduced the price of the Spring electric vehicle (EV), allowing it to remain the UK’s cheapest new car, at £11,990.

The price drop was made possible by production efficiencies.

Prior to the latest pricing change, the Spring started at £12,240.

Despite Leapmotor recently reducing the T03’s price by a further £1,500, the Spring remains the UK’s cheapest new car by £1,000.

When not accounting for the retail-only ‘LEAP-GRANT’, the T03 is priced at £15,995.

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Specification is unchanged, with the Spring Expression Electric 70 offering air conditioning, cruise control, rear parking sensors and a digital instrument cluster.

It is powered by a 70PS electric motor.

For £12,990, the Spring Extreme Electric 100 boosts power to 100PS, adds a 10.1-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a reversing camera and electric rear windows.

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Maximum range is 140 miles and the Spring can charge from 20% to 80% in 29 minutes.

Lina Ribeiro, UK brand director at Dacia, said: “Dacia has always worked hard to remove barriers to new car ownership, and with Spring’s new pricing, it takes our purpose further than ever.

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“Production efficiencies and a strong drive to continue to offer real value to our customers have helped us pass on the savings and as such the most affordable new car on the market, electric or otherwise, is one of the smartest value choices on the road today.

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“When the price is clear and the running costs are low, going electric simply makes sense.”

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