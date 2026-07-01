Dacia Spring now priced below £12,000, remains UK’s cheapest new car

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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/dacia-spring-now-priced-below-12000-remains-uks-cheapest-new-car/

Dacia has reduced the price of the Spring electric vehicle (EV), allowing it to remain the UK’s cheapest new car, at £11,990.

The price drop was made possible by production efficiencies.

Prior to the latest pricing change, the Spring started at £12,240.

Despite Leapmotor recently reducing the T03’s price by a further £1,500, the Spring remains the UK’s cheapest new car by £1,000.

When not accounting for the retail-only ‘LEAP-GRANT’, the T03 is priced at £15,995.

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Specification is unchanged, with the Spring Expression Electric 70 offering air conditioning, cruise control, rear parking sensors and a digital instrument cluster.

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It is powered by a 70PS electric motor.

For £12,990, the Spring Extreme Electric 100 boosts power to 100PS, adds a 10.1-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a reversing camera and electric rear windows.