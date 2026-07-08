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Dacia Striker revealed as raised estate car with hybrid power

It fits into the C-segment, sized similarly to a Peugeot 308 SW or Škoda Octavia Estate.

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Dacia Striker
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Dacia has revealed the Striker, a raised estate car, offered with a range of hybrid powertrains and available with an all wheel drive.

It fits into the C-segment, sized similarly to a Peugeot 308 SW or Škoda Octavia Estate.

Dacia said the car combines the driving position and capabilities of an SUV with the versatility of an estate.

When it goes on sale, prices will start from under £25,000.

Two powertrains have been announced: the Hybrid 150 4×4 and Hybrid 155.

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Hybrid 150 4×4 utilises a 1.2-litre 140PS engine with 48V mild-hybrid assistance, powering the front wheels only through a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, along with a 31PS electric motor on the rear axle.

The electric motor on the rear axle features a two-speed automatic gearbox and can be disengaged.

Dacia said the setup allows for high rear-wheel torque at low speeds, for better off-road performance, while offering the fuel economy of a front wheel drive car.

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In and around cities, Dacia expects the car to operate under electric power for up to 60% of the time.

The 4×4 model offers five driving modes for on and off-road driving, as well as hill decent control.

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The Hybrid 155 is front wheel drive, with a 109PS 1.8-litre engine and two electric motors powered by a 1.4kWh battery.

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It uses an automatic gearbox, with four speeds for the engine and two for the electric motors.

Dacia said the Hybrid 155 drives on electric power for up to 80% of urban use.

Dacia expects the car to weigh around 1,400kg, which it said is lighter than C-segment SUVs and average for similarly-sized estates.

32% of materials used in producing the Dacia Striker are sourced from the circular economy, including 47kg of recycled plastics.

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Four trim levels will be offered: Essential, Expression, Extreme and Journey.

All models have a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, a rear-view camera and a 10.1-inch central screen.

Expression models add alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control and rear USB ports, while Extreme models add copper brown styling elements and a premium sound system.

The range-topping Dacia Striker Journey adds keyless entry, an electronic tailgate, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel.

David Durand, design director at Dacia, said: “Striker is a new and complementary response to current automotive expectations, based on a different balance to that of conventional SUVs.”

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