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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/dacia-striker-revealed-as-raised-estate-car-with-hybrid-power/

Dacia has revealed the Striker, a raised estate car, offered with a range of hybrid powertrains and available with an all wheel drive.

It fits into the C-segment, sized similarly to a Peugeot 308 SW or Škoda Octavia Estate.

Dacia said the car combines the driving position and capabilities of an SUV with the versatility of an estate.

When it goes on sale, prices will start from under £25,000.

Two powertrains have been announced: the Hybrid 150 4×4 and Hybrid 155.

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Hybrid 150 4×4 utilises a 1.2-litre 140PS engine with 48V mild-hybrid assistance, powering the front wheels only through a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, along with a 31PS electric motor on the rear axle.

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The electric motor on the rear axle features a two-speed automatic gearbox and can be disengaged.

Dacia said the setup allows for high rear-wheel torque at low speeds, for better off-road performance, while offering the fuel economy of a front wheel drive car.