Dacia Striker to enter C-segment with sub-£25,000 starting price

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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/dacia-striker-to-enter-c-segment-with-sub-25000-starting-price/

Dacia has unveiled Striker, a new C-segment crossover that will be priced from under £25,000.

The model forms part of Dacia’s plan to strengthen its presence in the C-segment and grow the segment’s share of total sales from 20% to 33% by 2030.

Designed to sit alongside Bigster, Striker combines the high driving position and outdoor capability of an SUV, the practicality of an estate car and the efficiency of a saloon.

Dacia said the model would appeal to both retail and business customers, with a focus on value for money, electrified powertrains and low running costs.

David Durand, design director at Dacia, said: “Striker is a new and complementary response to current automotive expectations, based on a different balance to that of conventional SUVs.”

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The Striker measures 4.62m long and has ground clearance of 20cm on the 4×4 version and 19cm on the 4×2. It stands 1.53m tall, lower than typical C-segment SUVs, and has a drag coefficient of 0.29.

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The model will be available with hybrid powertrains, including a Hybrid 155 version with CO2 emissions of under 100g/km and a Hybrid 150 4×4 version combining a 1.2-litre 48V mild-hybrid engine on the front axle with an electric motor on the rear axle.

Dacia said the Hybrid 155 can remain in all-electric mode up to 80% of the time in the city and always starts in all-electric mode. The Hybrid 150 4×4 offers 5 driving modes, including Auto, Eco, Snow, Mud/Sand and Off-Road.