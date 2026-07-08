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Dacia Striker to enter C-segment with sub-£25,000 starting price

Dacia has unveiled Striker, a new C-segment crossover combining SUV, estate and saloon characteristics, with prices set to start from under £25,000.

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Dacia Striker to enter C-segment with sub-£25,000 starting price
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Dacia has unveiled Striker, a new C-segment crossover that will be priced from under £25,000.

The model forms part of Dacia’s plan to strengthen its presence in the C-segment and grow the segment’s share of total sales from 20% to 33% by 2030.

Designed to sit alongside Bigster, Striker combines the high driving position and outdoor capability of an SUV, the practicality of an estate car and the efficiency of a saloon.

Dacia said the model would appeal to both retail and business customers, with a focus on value for money, electrified powertrains and low running costs.

David Durand, design director at Dacia, said: “Striker is a new and complementary response to current automotive expectations, based on a different balance to that of conventional SUVs.”

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The Striker measures 4.62m long and has ground clearance of 20cm on the 4×4 version and 19cm on the 4×2. It stands 1.53m tall, lower than typical C-segment SUVs, and has a drag coefficient of 0.29.

The model will be available with hybrid powertrains, including a Hybrid 155 version with CO2 emissions of under 100g/km and a Hybrid 150 4×4 version combining a 1.2-litre 48V mild-hybrid engine on the front axle with an electric motor on the rear axle.

Dacia said the Hybrid 155 can remain in all-electric mode up to 80% of the time in the city and always starts in all-electric mode. The Hybrid 150 4×4 offers 5 driving modes, including Auto, Eco, Snow, Mud/Sand and Off-Road.

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The Striker will be offered in Essential, Expression, Extreme and Journey trim levels. Essential models include 17-inch steel wheels, roof bars, a 10.1-inch central screen, smartphone mirroring, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, manual air conditioning, rear parking sensors and a rear-view camera.

Expression adds 17-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic air conditioning, electric parking brake with Autohold, a high centre console with armrest, power folding wing mirrors, rear air vents and 2 rear USB ports.

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Extreme is aimed at outdoor users and includes 18-inch alloy wheels, Copper Brown exterior and interior trim, a panoramic sunroof, washable Microcloud synthetic TEP upholstery, rubber floor and boot mats, a 10-inch digital instrument panel, Media Nav Live, connected navigation, Arkamys 3D sound system and hill descent control.

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Journey focuses on comfort and includes 18-inch alloy wheels, an automatic power tailgate, hands-free card, power-adjustable driver’s seat, heated front seats and steering wheel, Media Nav Live, connected navigation, Arkamys 3D sound system and wireless smartphone charging.

The boot offers capacity of up to 600 litres and includes a 3-part boot floor on Extreme and Journey models. The Easy Fold system allows the rear seats to be folded from the boot, while Journey models include an automatic hands-free tailgate.

Dacia said sustainability was also part of the model’s positioning, with Striker containing more than 32% materials sourced from the circular economy and 47kg of recycled plastics, which it said was a record for the brand.

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