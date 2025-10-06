  
Dacia updates Sandero, Sandero Stepway and Jogger with new design, tech and hybrid powertrain options

Dacia has refreshed its Sandero, Sandero Stepway and Jogger line-up with new styling, upgraded interiors, advanced connectivity and the addition of the powerful hybrid 155 engine.

Ryan Fowler

6 October 2025

Sandero&Jogger 003

Dacia has announced significant updates across its Sandero, Sandero Stepway and Jogger ranges, enhancing design, comfort, technology and efficiency.

The upgrades strengthen the brand’s value-for-money reputation while introducing features and technologies usually found in higher-priced segments.

The refreshed models debut a new exterior design, led by a distinctive inverted ‘T’ LED light signature, new grilles and updated wheel designs.

New colours, including Amber Yellow and Sandstone, join the range, while Sandero Stepway and Jogger feature additional protective elements made from Starkle® – a Dacia-developed material containing 20% recycled plastic that reduces production emissions and resists everyday wear.

Inside, all models feature new fabrics and finishes, an upgraded steering wheel and enhanced ergonomics. The range now offers a new 10-inch central touchscreen with connected navigation, a redesigned 7-inch digital driver display, and wireless smartphone charging.

The cabin also integrates Dacia’s modular YouClip® system, enabling users to secure accessories such as phone holders, storage pouches and tablet mounts at multiple anchor points.

A key highlight of the update is the introduction of the hybrid 155 powertrain, first seen on the Dacia Bigster. Replacing the hybrid 140 in the Jogger, and due for rollout on the Sandero Stepway in late 2026, the system pairs a 1.8-litre petrol engine with two electric motors for 155hp.

It offers improved performance and up to 10% lower emissions and fuel consumption, with all-electric driving possible for up to 80% of city journeys. Sandero also gains a more powerful TCe 100 petrol engine, improving driveability.

New driver assistance and safety features now include automatic emergency braking with pedestrian, cyclist and motorbike detection, driver attention alert and automatic headlights. Power folding mirrors, a multi-view camera and the new ‘My Safety’ button for quick access to preferred ADAS settings further enhance convenience.

Sandero remains Europe’s best-selling retail car, achieving 309,392 units sold in 2024, while Jogger continues to gain momentum as one of Europe’s most popular C-segment models.

