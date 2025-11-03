  
bm poppy
bm poppy
Dart Charge makes up 20% of all fleet fines, Hudson Kapel finds

Speeding offences accounted for 14.5% of all fleet fines, up from 13% in 2024.

Dylan Robertson

3 November 2025

Fleet fines

Fleet management specialist Hudson Kapel has found that Dartford Crossing Charge fines account for 20% of all fleet penalties in the UK.

Private parking fines were the largest category of fleet fines, accounting for 35.5% of the total between August and October 2025, down from 37% in the same period last year.

Speeding offences accounted for 14.5% of all fleet fines, up from 13% in 2024.

Hudson Kapel said that fleet fines have ‘surged’ this year due to increased volumes of automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras and artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Council-issued parking fines accounted for 8.5% of all fleet fines between August and October, down from 12%, while Congestion Charge penalties decreased from 5% to 4%.

Hudson Kapel said that the expansion of Clean Air and Low Emission Zones is increasing the pressure of fines on fleets.

Simon Withey, managing director at Hudson Kapel, said: “The volume of fines keeps rising, and it’s not just hitting drivers’ wallets.

“For companies running big fleets, it’s an operational grind. Every penalty needs to be identified, checked, and assigned to the right driver.

“The sheer volume makes compliance and efficiency a daily challenge.

“As more cities roll out new enforcement zones, the numbers will keep rising.

“The key for fleet operators is to get ahead of it — use tech, engage drivers and stop the admin from spiralling out of control.”

Hudson Kapel has rolled out a fine management platform, which links to 800 authorities, giving fleet managers real-time visibility of each fine, while notifying drivers, automating reassignment and providing trend reporting to help improve driver behaviour.

