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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/davanti-tyres-launches-protoura-sport-evo-summer-tyre/

Davanti Tyres has launched the Protoura Sport Evo, an ultra-high performance (UHP) summer tyre, aiming to cater for the increased demand for larger, premium SUVs.

29 fitments are offered at launch, with sizes from 17 to 22 inches, although the range will be expanded in 2027.

The tyre uses a silica-enriched compound and a continuous centre rib, aiming to deliver improved traction, high-speed stability, and steering response.

Its structure was optimised to handle the weight, instant torque, and noise demands of electric vehicles (EVs).

An integrated rim guard protects wheels from kerb scuffs, while the tyre received an ‘A’ rating for wet grip.

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Peter Cross, commercial director at Davanti Tyres, said: “The Protoura Sport Evo represents an important step forward in our performance range.

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“Through continuous investment in R&D and testing at Europe’s top proving grounds, we have crafted a tyre that gives drivers complete control, exceptional wet and dry braking, and elevated safety without compromising on comfort.”