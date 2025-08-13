  
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube
Subscribe

David Spear Commercials transfers 60% of the business to an EOT

Transferring to a partial EOT model has enabled David Spear Commercials to remain independent, locally rooted and people led.

Dylan Robertson

13 August 2025

, ,

SHARE

IMG 6197 a copy scaled 1

David Spear Commercials has transferred 60% of its business to an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT), making its employees the majority stakeholders.

Transferring to a partial EOT model has enabled David Spear Commercials to remain independent, locally rooted and people-led.

The day-to-day operations of the business will not change and the company has committed to maintaining high standards, while it can now deepen its employee engagement, financial participation and leadership development initiatives.

David Spear, founder at David Spear Commercials, said: “This company has been my life’s work, built with the support of my wife Sarah, our children, and now with our son Elliot actively involved in the business.

“We’ve created something very special over the years, and I wanted to secure its future in the right way—by placing it in the hands of the people who have helped make it what it is today.

“This move to employee ownership protects our independence, preserves our culture, and creates long-term opportunities for our team.

“We want to say a heartfelt thank you to all of our customers – past and present.

“Your continued trust and loyalty have played a huge part in our journey, and we’re excited to move forward with you by our side, now with a team that’s more invested than ever.”

Based in Tredegar, the company supplies a wide range of commercial vehicles to businesses.

This story was first featured on our sister title Motor Trade News.

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook Whatsapp

Sign up to our newsletter

Subscribe
astor logo progress2 1
© Astor Media Limited 2025
lbf
Leasing Broker Federation Associate Member 2025
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE