DAVIS Fleet ‘invaluable’ to Airmec fleet manager

Airmec Essential Services uses DAVIS Fleet to manage a fleet 30 vans and eight company cars.

Dylan Robertson

3 September 2025

DAVIS Fleet

DAVIS Fleet has been ‘invaluable’ to Emma Curtis (pictured), a fleet manager with just nine months of experience in the industry.

Curtis uses DAVIS Fleet to manage a fleet of 30 vans and eight company cars at Airmec Essential Services, an air hygiene and water treatment solutions provider.

The system, developed by Licence Check, can manage insurance claims, service maintenance and repair (SMR) scheduling, P11D reporting, CO2 emissions and mileage tracking.

It provides fleet managers with a dashboard that highlights areas needing attention, such as vehicles requiring servicing or nearing mileage limits.

Curtis said: “As a newcomer to the fleet industry, DAVIS Fleet is a really invaluable platform which gives me all the information I need at my finger tips to run our fleet effectively.

“DAVIS Fleet is my go-to for day to day management of our fleet. It is so self-explanatory and so user-friendly.

“I really enjoy using it and couldn’t envisage doing this job without it. It gives me the whole fleet at the touch of a button.

“Everything is contained on and managed through DAVIS Fleet and as a result, we are now a virtually paperless office.”

Airmec has fitted all of its vehicles with trackers, enabling it to invite high-risk drivers to take online driver training courses.

The system’s licence-checking facility also assesses risk based on the amount of points on a driver’s licence, checking higher risk drivers every six months.

Keith Allen, managing director at Licence Check, said: “DAVIS Fleet is highly effective for fleets of all sizes, and as Emma Curtis has shown, is very easy to use and understand so that a newcomer can manage the fleet as effectively as an experienced fleet manager.

“Our primary aim is to help all fleet managers manage their fleets in a more cost effective, risk efficient and sustainable manner, and to move the DAVIS platform from what was widely known as simply a licence checking platform to a comprehensive fleet management offering for car and van fleet operators.”

