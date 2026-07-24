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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/dawsongroup-acquires-dan-ryan-truck-rental/

Dawsongroup has entered into a binding agreement to acquire Dan Ryan Truck Rental, Ireland’s commercial truck and van rental, leasing and contract hire business.

The combination of Dawsongroup and Dan Ryan Truck Rental aims to bring together two organisations with a shared heritage and strong customer-focused cultures.

Dawsongroup said it represents a milestone in its growth strategy, strengthened by KKR’s support and providing a strong platform for expansion beyond the UK, as Dawsongroup pursues its ambition to build a broader European presence.

Dan Ryan Truck Rental will continue to operate under its established brand and as a separate business within Dawsongroup.

Wayne Boylan, managing director for Dan Ryan Truck Rental, said: “This is an exciting milestone for Dan Ryan Truck Rental.

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“From our first meetings with the Dawsongroup team, it was clear that we shared the same values, culture and long-term vision.

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“Both businesses were built on strong family foundations, with a clear focus on people and customers. That cultural alignment made this transaction feel like a natural fit from the outset.

“Joining Dawsongroup gives us the scale, expertise and investment to support the next stage of our growth while preserving the values and identity that have shaped the business.