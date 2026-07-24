Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/dawsongroup-acquires-dan-ryan-truck-rental/
Dawsongroup has entered into a binding agreement to acquire Dan Ryan Truck Rental, Ireland’s commercial truck and van rental, leasing and contract hire business.
The combination of Dawsongroup and Dan Ryan Truck Rental aims to bring together two organisations with a shared heritage and strong customer-focused cultures.
Dawsongroup said it represents a milestone in its growth strategy, strengthened by KKR’s support and providing a strong platform for expansion beyond the UK, as Dawsongroup pursues its ambition to build a broader European presence.
Dan Ryan Truck Rental will continue to operate under its established brand and as a separate business within Dawsongroup.
Wayne Boylan, managing director for Dan Ryan Truck Rental, said: “This is an exciting milestone for Dan Ryan Truck Rental.
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“From our first meetings with the Dawsongroup team, it was clear that we shared the same values, culture and long-term vision.
“Both businesses were built on strong family foundations, with a clear focus on people and customers. That cultural alignment made this transaction feel like a natural fit from the outset.
“Joining Dawsongroup gives us the scale, expertise and investment to support the next stage of our growth while preserving the values and identity that have shaped the business.
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“It will also allow us to broaden the range of products and services we offer our customers in Ireland.
“For our customers, it is very much business as usual.
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“Our customers will continue to deal with the same experienced team they know and trust, while benefiting from the additional resources, expertise and broader range of assets and solutions that Dawsongroup brings.
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“We are excited about the opportunities this creates for our customers, our employees and the future of Dan Ryan Truck Rental.”
Malcolm Wilson, CEO of Dawsongroup, added: “We are delighted to welcome Dan Ryan Truck Rental to Dawsongroup.
“Dan Ryan Truck Rental is a business we respect and understand. It has built an excellent reputation through the quality of its people and the strength of its customer relationships.
“The acquisition provides Dawsongroup with a high quality and well-established platform in Ireland and represents an important step in our growth strategy, allowing Dawsongroup to enter several new market areas.
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“We look forward to supporting the business as it continues to grow.”
Nick Reynolds, commercial director at Dawsongroup, said: “Dan Ryan Truck Rental is a fantastic business, and its success is a credit to the whole team who have worked tirelessly to make the business synonymous with customer service and quality.
“Over many years, the business has built a successful and enduring track record, consistently providing high-quality service and solutions to its customers.
“We have been impressed by the strength of the business, its team and its position in the Irish market. We look forward to supporting the business in the next chapter of its development.”
The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals.