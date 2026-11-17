ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/decisive-action-required-on-road-safety-warn-aa-and-drivetech/

The AA and Drivetech have warned that decisive action is required to improve road safety, in the ‘Road Safety Matters: Safety Crisis Looming For Road Users’ report.

The companies proposed an action plan to improve road safety, and warned that road deaths and injuries will remain at a “lethal plateau,” or could worsen, without action.

In the report, the AA and Drivetech called for mandated work-related safety standards across all commercial fleets, grey fleets, and ‘gig-economy’ operations.

According to Government data, 29% of road fatalities are connected to driving people for work.

Beyond improvements to work-related driving standards, the report called for the introduction of endorsable seatbelt offences to reduce non-compliance, the introduction of guidance on e-scooters and autonomous vehicles, and the bolstering of enforcement and crossing measures around schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also said that at least 1,000 traffic officers need to be added across UK police forces, and that targeted upgrades are required on the UK’s most dangerous rural roads and urban corridors.

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

Edmund King OBE, president at the AA, said: “Road safety is one of the UK’s most pressing challenges, but improvements in reducing road death and injury numbers have seriously plateaued in recent years.

“Road deaths, despite their immense seriousness, have become part of the background noise of everyday life. That complacency is one of the factors behind a situation where almost five people lose their lives on UK roads every day.