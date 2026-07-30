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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/defective-tyre-casualties-rise-19-as-road-safety-progress-stalls/

The number of people killed or seriously injured in incidents involving illegal, defective or underinflated tyres rose by 19% in 2025, according to figures published by the Department for Transport.

Reported Road Casualties Great Britain data showed tyre-related killed or seriously injured casualties increased from 169 in 2024 to 201 in 2025. The number of casualties across all severities rose by 14% from 585 to 667, while collisions involving defective tyres increased by 8% to 447.

The five-year average for tyre-related killed or seriously injured casualties rose from 150 to 163. Fatal or serious collisions involving defective tyres increased by 18% year-on-year from 139 to 165, taking the five-year average from 123 to 135.

Car occupants accounted for the largest number of tyre-related killed or seriously injured casualties, with the total rising by 15% from 104 in 2024 to 120 in 2025. The five-year average increased from 100 to 104.

Motorcyclist casualties linked to defective tyres rose by 8% from 36 to 39, the highest annual figure recorded in the dataset since before 2016. The five-year average for motorcyclist casualties increased from 27 to 32.

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The rise came as the overall number of people killed or seriously injured on Great Britain’s roads increased by 4% to 29,918 in 2025. Road deaths fell by 4% to 1,538, while the total number of casualties across all severities remained broadly unchanged at 127,883.

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The Government’s Road Safety Strategy, launched in January 2026, set targets to reduce total killed or seriously injured casualties by 65% and casualties among children aged under 16 by 70% by 2035, compared with a 2022 to 2024 baseline.

TyreSafe said the latest figures demonstrated the need to give preventative vehicle maintenance greater prominence within the strategy’s Safe Vehicles pillar.