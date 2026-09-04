ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/defender-bids-for-mod-tender-with-wolf-ii/

Defender has unveiled its next-generation Wolf Series II military vehicle as it prepares to compete for the UK Ministry of Defence Light Mobility Vehicle tender.

Designed and engineered in the UK, the Defender Wolf Series II is based on the current Defender’s D7x architecture and monocoque construction, replacing the ladder-frame technology used by its predecessor and increasing payload capacity.

The vehicle is the first new military Defender since the original Defender Wolf and continues a relationship with the military spanning more than 70 years.

JLR has also established a new Defender Defence Division to engage with and support the requirements of other defence organisations.

Four versions of the Wolf Series II will be unveiled at the British Army DVD 2026 event at Millbrook proving ground in Bedfordshire on 16th and 17th September.

ADVERTISEMENT

These comprise a tactical mobility vehicle, general mobility vehicle, ambulance and utility vehicle.

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

Defender said the vehicle has been developed with military requirements in mind, while its engine is built in Wolverhampton.

The underlying Defender underwent more than 62,000 tests for engineering sign-off, with its chassis and body architecture also subjected to JLR’s Extreme Event Test procedure.