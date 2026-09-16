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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/defender-unveils-three-wolf-series-ii-variants-at-millbrook/

Defender today revealed three variants of the Defender Wolf Series II, its next generation light mobility vehicle.

Specified according to the UK Ministry of Defence Light Mobility Vehicle tender requirements, the three variants include a Tactical Mobility Vehicle (TMV), Mono-Tactical Mobility Vehicle (M-TMV) and a Utility Vehicle (UV), on Defender’s modern platform, displayed at the Millbrook proving ground in Bedfordshire.

JLR said that these are the first Defender Wolf Series II models developed under JLR’s Defender Defence Division to compete for the Ministry of Defence Light Mobility Vehicle tender, and for sale to NATO defence organisations.

Defender Wolf Series II is British designed and engineered with British made engines and technologies and is based on Defender’s purpose-engineered D7x architecture and monocoque construction.

It is Defender’s first military vehicle launch since the original Land Rover and Defender Wolf vehicles that served the British

Armed Forces for more than 70 years.

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During development, the Defender underwent more than 62,000 tests for engineering sign-off, while the chassis and body architecture were engineered to withstand JLR’s Extreme Event Test procedure.

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Patrick McGillycuddy, managing director at Defender, said: “I am delighted to reveal three new variants of Defender Wolf Series II, our next generation military vehicle.

“Through our newly established Defender Defence Division, we will offer Defender Wolf Series II to defence organisations worldwide, while also bidding for the UK Ministry of Defence Light Mobility Vehicle tender.