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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/delivan-unveils-european-electric-van-range-ahead-of-2027-launch/

DELIVAN has unveiled its Europe-developed electric van range and conversion portfolio at IAA Transportation 2026 ahead of its planned commercial launch in Europe and the UK next year.

The Chery Commercial Vehicle brand is displaying two core electric vans alongside four specialist conversion solutions as it builds its European operations and partner network.

Its L1H1 and L2H3 vans have been developed with input from customers and fleet partners across the UK, Germany, France, the Netherlands and Spain.

The range offers batteries from 50.4kWh to 97.4kWh, with up to 426km of WLTP combined range and charging from 15% to 80% in approximately 22 minutes.

The L2H3 provides up to 11.6m³ of cargo capacity, while the L1H1 offers a payload of up to 1,400kg. Both vehicles have a towing capacity of 2,500kg. An L3CC chassis cab provides payload capacity of up to 2,120kg for specialist applications.

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Ross Davies, COO of Chery Commercial Vehicle UK, said: “Europe is the standard we chose for ourselves. This is what defines DELIVAN. Built not only for Europe, but with Europe.”

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DELIVAN is also showcasing Crew Van, Fridge Box, Tool Storage and 3-Way Tipper conversions developed with European partners. The brand has established conversion partnerships with GRUAU, SORTIMO, JUNGE and BOTT.

The vehicles form part of DELIVAN’s “1+3” proposition, which combines its core range with three supporting services. DELIVAN I provides connected fleet management covering vehicle status, driver behaviour, route efficiency and energy consumption, while DELIVAN PRO focuses on uptime through functions including remote diagnostics and maintenance alerts. DELIVAN X provides conversion and customisation services through specialist partners.