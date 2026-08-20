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Fleet Operations & Compliance

Demand growing for two-year van rental contracts, finds Liquid Fleet

Liquid Fleet said businesses are prioritising cost certainty over frequent replacement cycles.

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In response to rising new vehicle prices, demand is growing for two-year van rental contracts, according to Liquid Fleet.

Liquid Fleet said businesses are prioritising cost certainty over frequent replacement cycles.

It said that rental remains popular as fleets prioritise operational flexibility.

Businesses were also extending van rental contracts to avoid the cost of replacing racking and signage.

Liquid Fleet said that the economics of running vans has changed considerably since Covid-19, with list prices up, but residual values remaining a challenge, as some models now retain around 30% of their original price after 18 months.

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Despite more plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and electric vans entering the market, Liquid Fleet still exclusively offers diesel vans.

However, it has recently opted to acquire vehicles such as the Volkswagen Caddy, Renault Trafic and Toyota ProAce, moving away from vehicles such as the Volkswagen Transporter, reflecting the changing market.

Martin Potter, commercial director at Liquid Fleet, said: “As businesses review their fleet strategies, many recognise that extending rental contracts provides a practical way to maintain operational flexibility while managing rising vehicle costs.

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“By moving to a 24-month rental term, customers can spread costs over a longer period while avoiding the impact of repeated vehicle replacement cycles such as replacing vehicle racking and signage.

“In the current market, that combination is proving highly attractive.

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“We have looked at PHEVs, specifically the Ford Transit Custom for customers but no one currently has approached us for a full electric vehicle and that’s despite diesel prices rising dramatically during 2026.

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“They are playing a waiting game for when the long range eLCVs are launched that will give them more operational certainty.

“It’s not about having the newest vehicles on the fleet, fleet managers are increasingly focused on extracting greater value from every vehicle while protecting their businesses from market volatility.

“Extending rental contracts to 24 months is becoming an important part of that strategy.”

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