Demystifying dashcam myths for UK fleets

Questions around compliance, data protection, and driver privacy mean that technology adoption is not always straightforward.

Across UK fleet operations, dashcams are becoming an integral part of day-to-day fleet management. From preventing fraudulent claims to coaching safer driving habits, dashcam technology offers various benefits – yet many fleet managers remain cautious around its implementation.

Some operators avoid dashcams due to the perceived risks, or because they have heard conflicting information about what is and is not legally required. Dashcams may involve sensitive data, and failing to handle that data correctly can expose a host of legal complexities. Many operators simply decide to keep the door shut on dashcam usage as a result.

However, many of these uncertainties are often misunderstood, so having an awareness of the real requirements will allow operators to move beyond some of the common misconceptions around dashcam usage.

“Dashcams automatically breach GDPR”

This stems from a fundamental misunderstanding of how GDPR works. Driver-facing cameras are not inherently non-compliant. They simply require more careful implementation.

Yes, GDPR compliance is complex, especially when biometric data is involved, but it is far from impossible to achieve. Fleet operators, as data controllers, have clear obligations: identify the purpose and necessity, conduct thorough Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIAs), implement privacy-by-design principles and safeguards, document everything that has been done to ensure privacy compliance.

The ICO provides practical guidance on meeting these standards, yet many operators skip the groundwork. They assume compliance is too difficult rather than investing in proper preparation, which creates unnecessary risk and missed opportunities. The reality is that with proper DPIAs, legitimate interest assessments, and Article 9 compliance testing, dashcam deployment becomes both lawful and beneficial.

“Drivers own their dashcam data”

GDPR does not actually recognise “data ownership” in the way many people imagine. What is important is who decides and controls how data is processed, and in fleet contexts, this typically falls with the employer.

That said drivers still retain significant rights as data subjects. They can access footage where they are filmed, challenge inaccuracies, and in some circumstances request limitation or deletion. The challenge for fleet operators is balancing these rights with legitimate and necessary business requirements to achieve safety, reduce fraud, and promote protection of drivers, vehicles, and the public.

Transparency helps solve many issues here. When drivers understand what is being recorded, why it is necessary, and how long it is kept, concerns typically fade. Problems can arise when operators treat dashcam deployment as purely technical rather than communicative.

“Once cameras are installed, driver rights disappear”

Some fleet managers operate under the dangerous assumption that dashcam installation eliminates driver data rights. This thinking exposes operations to both legal action and reputational damage.

Driver rights under GDPR remain fully intact regardless of the technology deployed. If a driver requests footage access, operators must comply within statutory timelines. If data usage is challenged, purpose and necessity as well as an established lawful basis for processing such data must be demonstrated. Fleet operators must ensure their policies and documentation are accurate and up to date before rolling out cameras.

“Dashcam footage should be stored indefinitely”

The “just in case” mentality drives many operators to hoard dashcam data unnecessarily, which actually increases GDPR risk rather than reducing it.

Smart fleets implement purpose-driven retention policies. Standard footage might be automatically purged after 30-60 days, while incident-related data is retained only as long as investigations or claims require. The key principle is minimisation, as retention periods must match genuine business needs, not imagined scenarios. Managing terabytes of irrelevant footage is also expensive and operationally pointless.

“Insurers reject dashcam evidence”

This perception is increasingly outdated, as UK insurers and courts are able to routinely accept dashcam footage, often preferring it to witness statements or reconstructed scenes.

The caveat is that insurers only trust footage when it is being handled properly. Poor data management, such as missing audit trails, unclear retention policies or insecure storage can undermine evidential value. Conversely, fleets with robust data governance find insurers actively encouraging dashcam adoption. Compliance and commercial value often go hand in hand.

Building confidence through compliance

There is clear opportunity for UK fleets using dashcams as the tech continues to evolve and bring more efficiency into everyday operations. They can reduce insurance costs, accelerate claims resolution, improve driver safety, and provide crucial evidence in disputes. But unlocking these benefits requires moving beyond myths to focus on practical compliance.

At Geotab, our approach with fleet customers is consistent: complete proper assessments before deployment, not after. This means identifying the purpose and necessity of the technology, completing DPIAs, legitimate interest assessments, documenting your findings, and where appropriate, Article 9 compliance tests. These are not bureaucratic exercises, they are the foundation for confident, compliant operations.

Dashcam technology is not always the barrier to adoption, but misconceptions are. When fleet operators understand their actual obligations rather than their imagined ones, dashcam deployment becomes far more straightforward.

Aaron Jarvis is associate vice president at Geotab (EMEA)