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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/denza-launches-bao-5-as-first-suv-for-europe/

BYD Group luxury brand Denza has announced that the BAO 5 will be its first SUV offered in Europe, joining the Z9GT and D9.

It is a plug-in hybrid (PHEV), with 544PS from a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine and a pair of electric motors.

The engine produces 150PS, complementing the 272PS front and 388PS rear motors, which are powered by a 31.8kWh battery.

Electric range is 56 miles and the car can accelerate to 62mph in 4.8 seconds.

It made its European debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

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The BAO 5 is built on a ladder frame, similar to a Toyota Land Cruiser, and features three locking differentials for better off-road ability.

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Differential locks are controlled electronically and Denza said the centre differential can distribute power between the axles 30 times faster than a mechanical unit.

Ultimate models feature DiSus-P hydraulic suspension, an intelligent body control system, improving performance and improving ground clearance by 90mm.