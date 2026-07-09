Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/denza-launches-bao-5-as-first-suv-for-europe/
BYD Group luxury brand Denza has announced that the BAO 5 will be its first SUV offered in Europe, joining the Z9GT and D9.
It is a plug-in hybrid (PHEV), with 544PS from a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine and a pair of electric motors.
The engine produces 150PS, complementing the 272PS front and 388PS rear motors, which are powered by a 31.8kWh battery.
Electric range is 56 miles and the car can accelerate to 62mph in 4.8 seconds.
It made its European debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.
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The BAO 5 is built on a ladder frame, similar to a Toyota Land Cruiser, and features three locking differentials for better off-road ability.
Differential locks are controlled electronically and Denza said the centre differential can distribute power between the axles 30 times faster than a mechanical unit.
Ultimate models feature DiSus-P hydraulic suspension, an intelligent body control system, improving performance and improving ground clearance by 90mm.
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The interior has a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 15.6-inch touchscreen, a head-up display and a passenger display.
As with other Denza models, the BAO 5 has an 18-speaker Devialet sound system.
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The front seats are electrically adjustable and have a massage function.
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Front and rear seats have heating and ventilation on Ultimate models.
A heated and cooled storage compartment can be controlled remotely through the Denza app, with refrigeration down to minus six degrees Celsius and heating up to 40 degrees Celsius.
Orders for the BAO 5 will open later in the summer, with deliveries beginning in Q4 2026.
Stella Li, executive vice president at BYD, said: “Premium customers in Europe love SUVs, so we’re confident that the Denza BAO 5 will be a huge hit here.
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“Its sophisticated design, high-quality cabin and advanced DMO PHEV powertrain make it the perfect choice for buyers who want off-road ability without compromise on interior comforts and technologies.
“The flexibility of DMO means the BAO 5 is ready to conquer the unexpected – as appealing to urban users who like the idea of daily journeys on electricity alone as it is to those who want the ability to travel off road and go to 537mph on a full tank and a full charge.
“It really is the perfect example of how Denza’s uniquely new-energy approach delivers breakthrough models in key segments.”