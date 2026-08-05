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Denza opens orders for £75k D9 seven-seat MPV

On the road pricing is likely to be higher, as Denza has only released the recommended retail price.

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Denza D9
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Denza has opened UK orders for the D9 DM-i, its seven-seat, plug-in hybrid (PHEV) MPV, which starts at £75,000.

On the road pricing is likely to be higher, as Denza has only released the recommended retail price, which excludes the first registration fee, Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) and delivery to the dealer.

The D9 has a 120PS 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which primarily acts to charge the 58.5kWh battery.

Two electric motors, one on each axle, power the D9 most of the time. Total output is 353PS.

It offers FLASH Charging, which can charge the battery from 10% to 97% in nine minutes.

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Electric-only range is 130 miles and total range is 590 miles.

All models feature power-sliding doors, a leather interior, a panoramic sunroof, as well as heated, ventilated and massaging front seats.

The £85,000 Denza D9 Ultimate adds ‘Zero gravity’ second-row seats, which have 14-way adjustment, as well as 16-point massaging.

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Ultimate models also gain Nappa leather, screens in the second row, wood trim and a head-up display.

In the Denza range, the D9 sits above the BAO 5 SUV in terms of price, but below the Z9GT and upcoming Z supercar.

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At £75,000, it undercuts the Lexus LM, its main rival.

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