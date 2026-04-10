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Denza to add D9 DM-i to UK range following Z9GT launch

The D9 DM-i has ‘Air Spa’ reclining, massaging, heated and ventilated second row seats and is intended for executive travel or family transport.

Dylan Robertson

10 April 2026

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Denza D9

BYD luxury brand Denza is set to add the D9 DM-i MPV to its UK range, following the launch of its first model in the market, the Z9GT.

The D9 DM-i has ‘Air Spa’ reclining, massaging, heated and ventilated second row seats and is intended for executive travel or family transport.

It has a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain with a 58.5kWh battery, giving a 130-mile electric range.

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A 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine produces 120PS and is mainly used to charge the battery.

It is joined by a pair of electric motors, for a combined 353PS and all wheel drive.

Like the Z9GT, the D9 DM-i will have FLASH Charging, allowing it to charge from 10% to 97% in nine minutes.

Denza said the D9 DM-i can travel 590 miles on a full tank and charge.

It seats seven, with heating and ventilation in all seats, while the second row seats can recline up to 152 degrees.

The cabin can be configured in four modes, with adjustment in all three rows.

Its rear sliding doors and tailgate are electrically operated.

Equipment includes a climate controlled compartment with temperatures ranging from -6 degrees Celsius to 50 degrees Celsius, a 16-seaker Devialet sound system, four wireless charging pads, second-row multimedia screens and a six-zone voice control system.

The D9 DM-i will go on sale in the coming weeks.

Stella Li, executive vice president at BYD, said: “Denza is a technology-focused brand, and the D9 DM-i is a valuable addition to the range as it expands into Europe.

“It’s first-class travel on wheels, regardless of whether you’re in the driver’s seat or the third row. We believe that state-of-the-art connected technologies, the comfort of the cabin environment and the huge cruising range of the DM-i powertrain make the D9 a truly sophisticated companion – another superb realisation of Denza’s ethos: technology drives elegance.”

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