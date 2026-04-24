Depot charging: Five key considerations for fleet electrification

For fleets across the country, depot charging is often where long-term operational performance and cost control are determined.

Electric vehicles (EVs) can play a major role in reducing fleet emissions, but the success of electrification is rarely decided by the vehicle itself.

In most cases, it comes down to how effectively charging infrastructure is planned and managed.

For fleets across the country, depot charging is often where long-term operational performance and cost control are determined.

Done well, it ensures vehicles are ready for every shift while reducing reliance on higher cost public charging.

Industry demand for depot electrification remains strong, and it spans the economy. Analysis obtained through a Freedom of Information request by Drax Electric Vehicles found that 284 applications were submitted over the lifetime of the Depot Charging Scheme’s pilot, seeking access to up to £1m in charging infrastructure funding.

Nearly three in four (72%) came from private sector organisations, with local authorities accounting for a further one in five (21%).

That breadth of demand signals that depot electrification is a priority across both commercial and public sector fleets.

The Government has responded: a new £170m multi-year programme launched in March 2026 and runs through to 2030, with the first application window open until 30 June 2026 covering 70% of charge point and civil costs.

With meaningful funding available and upfront investment still significant, getting the foundations right matters. Here are five things fleets should consider when beginning their depot charging journey.

Start with data

Before specifying a single chargepoint, fleets need a clear picture of how their vehicles actually operate. Without this, infrastructure decisions are based on assumptions rather than evidence, and assumptions lead to overspend or underdelivery.

Telematics data is the most detailed starting point, revealing journey patterns, daily mileage, dwell times and periods of downtime. But not every fleet has telematics in place.

Operational profiles – built from driver data, job function, route types and load requirements – can provide a solid foundation where live data is limited.

A structured EV suitability assessment pulls these sources together, helping fleets determine which vehicles are ready for electrification, what charging provision is genuinely needed, and what carbon and cost savings are realistic.

In many cases, the process reveals that vehicles spend longer stationary at depot than fleet managers assume, which changes the calculus on charging speed and infrastructure scale entirely.

A data-led approach also strengthens any funding application. The Depot Charging Scheme requires applicants to quantify the impact of EV charging needs on their depot, something that is only possible with solid operational evidence behind it.

Understand your site’s energy capability

Knowing what your site can actually support is just as important as knowing what your fleet needs. A depot’s existing grid connection sets an upper limit on how many vehicles can charge simultaneously and exceeding it without intervention creates both safety risks and project delays.

A professional site assessment should establish available capacity, identify any constraints in the existing electrical infrastructure, and model what demand will look like as the fleet grows.

Where grid capacity is limited, this assessment will also determine whether smart charge management can resolve the issue or whether a connection upgrade is unavoidable.

Connection upgrade timelines in some parts of the UK can stretch to 18 months or more.

Understanding this early gives fleets time to plan around it, rather than discovering the constraint mid-project.

Map your operational requirements

Fleet electrification is not a technology project. It’s an operational one. The infrastructure needs to work around shift patterns, vehicle turnaround times, maintenance schedules and the mix of vehicle types in use.

A single-shift operation with predictable overnight dwell time has very different requirements to a depot running round-the-clock with vehicles returning at unpredictable intervals.

Similarly, a fleet transitioning from vans to electric vans will need to plan for significantly different power demands and physical space requirements.

This is also the stage to consider charging schedules. Aligning vehicle charging to periods of lower energy cost, such as overnight off-peak tariffs, can have a material effect on running costs over time.

That alignment only works if it reflects how vehicles actually move.

Design the right infrastructure

With data, site assessment and operational mapping complete, fleets are in a position to specify infrastructure that fits.

The common mistake is to reach for the fastest, highest-powered chargers available. Speed costs money in hardware, installation and grid demand, and is only justified where operational patterns genuinely require it.

For most depot applications, slower charging integrated into loading bays, maintenance windows or overnight parking delivers the same vehicle availability at lower cost.

Higher-powered units should be deployed selectively, where turnaround times are short and dwell time is limited.

Depot layout and cable management require equal attention. Cables that cross vehicle routes or walkways create safety risks and equipment wear.

Physical solutions such as overhead cable supports, recessed ground channels and dedicated charging bays reduce hazards and protect the investment.

Employers have responsibilities under the Health and Safety at Work Act, and depot design should reflect that from the outset.

Build in smart energy management and room to grow

Depot charging infrastructure should be treated as part of a wider energy strategy, not a standalone installation. Smart charge management platforms distribute energy across vehicles based on priority and availability, avoiding demand spikes that carry penalty charges and reducing reliance on peak-rate electricity.

Effective energy management frequently removes the need for grid upgrades that would otherwise be required, a significant cost and time saving particularly for depots in constrained network areas.

Fleets should also plan physical infrastructure for future expansion now. Groundworks account for a substantial proportion of installation costs and cause operational disruption.

Installing additional ducting or cabling capacity during the initial build makes future charge point additions faster and cheaper.

Battery storage and on-site renewable generation are increasingly viable additions that can stabilise energy costs and improve site resilience over time.

Looking ahead

Government support for depot electrification has strengthened considerably. The new Depot Charging Scheme offers 70% of charge point and civil costs up to £1m per organisation, with the first application window open until 30 June 2026.

Alongside the Workplace Charging Scheme, which has increased its grant to £500 per socket, the funding landscape is more supportive than it has ever been.

But funding alone does not determine success. Fleets that begin with data, understand their site constraints and map infrastructure to operational reality are best placed to control total costs, protect vehicle availability and scale with confidence as the transition accelerates.

Naomi Nye is head of sales at Drax Electric Vehicles