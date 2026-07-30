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Devon launches on-street EV charging trial with char.gy

Funding will be released on a per-charge-point basis through the LEVI scheme.

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Devon launches on-street EV charging trial with char.gy
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Devon County Council has partnered with on-street charge point operator char.gy to trial 30 new kerbside electric vehicle (EV) chargers, marking an early delivery project under the Government’s Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) Fund.

The trial, which is expected to begin in early to mid-August, will install 30 on-street charge points across Devon to improve access to residential charging for drivers without off-street parking.

Funding will be released on a per-charge-point basis through the LEVI scheme.

The council said the trial will help assess how on-street charging can be expanded across the county ahead of a wider rollout.

According to Zapmap, the UK had around 87,000 public charge points across more than 45,000 locations by the end of 2025.

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The South West has historically lagged behind many urban areas in charger provision due to the challenges of deploying infrastructure across large rural counties.

char.gy, which operates more than 5,000 public on-street charge points across the UK, said all chargers installed as part of the trial will be powered by 100% renewable electricity.

John Lewis, chief executive of char.gy, said: “This trial is an important step in turning LEVI funding into real, usable infrastructure for communities.

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“For many drivers in Devon, access to reliable on-street charging is essential to making the switch to electric.

“By starting with a focused trial, we can learn what works locally and help lay the foundations for a wider rollout that gives residents confidence to go electric.”

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Councillor Jaqui Hodgson, Devon County Council’s cabinet member for environment and biodiversity, said: “On-road transport makes up more than a quarter of Devon’s total carbon emissions and the delivery of more publicly accessible EV chargers is of vital importance to help address the climate emergency.

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“Making it as easy as possible for people to charge their vehicles when and where they need to — outside their home, on streets, in public car parks and even on lamp posts — is crucial to encourage the take-up of EVs.”

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