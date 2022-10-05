DfT extends plug-in car grant
Reading Time: < 1 minute
The plug-in car grant has been extended by 18 months in the face of supply chain issues.
The Department for Transport (DfT) said in a statement: “We have temporarily extended the plug-in vehicle grant delivery period in recognition of the continuing delays in manufacturing supply chains, due to ongoing semiconductor shortages and the conflict in Ukraine.”
The extension covers all grants logged on the system between 14 June 2021 and 31 March 2023 and the move follows an announcement in June when the DfT announced it was axing the plug-in car grant back. This stay of execution for the scheme means EV buyers can claim up to a maximum of £1,500 on an EV costing no more than £32,000.
Electric car sales have risen 70% in the past year and now make up one in six new cars sold in the UK.
Chris Wright has been covering the automotive industry nationally and internationally for 30 years. Following spells with consumer titles he became News Editor of Automotive Management (AM), Editor of Automotive International, International Editor for Detroit-based Automotive News, and Editor of Dealer Update. He has also co-authored several FT Management Reports and contributes regularly to Justauto.com
