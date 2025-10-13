  
DG Private Hire adopts Teletrac Navman fleet management solution

The firm has adopted the TN360 fleet management platform, which utilises telematics and AI to show vehicle utilisation and identify high-risk driving.

Dylan Robertson

13 October 2025

DG Teletrac Navman

DG Private Hire has selected Teletrac Navman to provide fleet management solutions for its fleet of more than 750 vehicles.

The firm has adopted the TN360 fleet management platform, which utilises telematics and artificial intelligence (AI) to show vehicle utilisation, identify high-risk driving and track vehicles in real-time.

TN360 will also ensure arrival times are accurate and will provide DG Private Hire with digestible insights, removing the need for manual data interpretation.

Shamim Ul Hakim, fleet and logistics manager at DG Private Hire, said: “Partnering with Teletrac Navman is an exciting milestone for us.

“Driver performance, driver and passenger safety, sustainability, and maintaining the highest service standards are at the heart of our business, and we want to ensure we have the best solutions in place.

“Teletrac Navman’s solutions and bespoke approach to our brief gave us the full confidence to proceed.

“We have felt incredibly supported throughout the whole process, from initial discussion, right through to the implementation across hundreds of vehicles.”

DG Private Hire will be able to track route efficiency and idling time in order to improve its environmental performance.

