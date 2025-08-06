  
Diesel climbs nearly 2p as fuel prices rise for second month in a row

Petrol and diesel prices increased again in July, with petrol up nearly 1p per litre and diesel rising by almost 2p, RAC Fuel Watch data shows.

Ryan Fowler

6 August 2025

, , ,

2402petrolpump

Fuel prices rose for the second month in a row, with new analysis from RAC Fuel Watch showing that the average price of a litre of petrol increased by 0.85p in July to 135p, while diesel went up by 1.64p to 142.85p.

The data highlights a continued upward trend, following respective increases of 2p and 3p in June. Since 1st June, petrol has risen by almost 3p and diesel by 4.5p. The cost of filling a 55-litre family car now stands at £74.26 for petrol and £78.57 for diesel.

Petrol is now at its most expensive since mid-April, while diesel is at its highest level since March. Supermarket fuel remains cheaper, with petrol averaging 131.5p per litre and diesel 139p – almost 4p below the national average.

Northern Ireland continues to offer the lowest fuel prices in the UK, with unleaded averaging 128p per litre and diesel 134.5p. Membership-only retailer Costco was charging 125.6p for petrol and 133.2p for diesel at the end of July, according to the analysis.

RAC fuel spokesperson Simon Williams said: “Unfortunately, drivers heading into the busy summer holiday season will be met with rising prices at the pumps, as the cost of fuel increased in July for the second month running.

“While the average price of petrol for the year so far is just a couple of pence above the average for all of 2021, drivers are still meant to be benefiting from a 5p-a-litre fuel duty discount (52.95p as opposed to 57.95p) which has been in place since the start of the Ukraine War in early 2022.

“Our analysis of the difference between wholesale and retail prices shows retailer margins remain high, particularly on petrol.

“This is emphasised by the fact the average price of unleaded in Northern Ireland is 7p cheaper than the average across the UK. Drivers may also see significant differences on forecourt totems from area to area which can be very frustrating.

“To buy the best value fuel it’s important to keep an eye out for the lowest prices around. Alternatively, start using a free mobile app such as myRAC to find the cheapest fuel near you.”

The story was first published on our sister title Motorcycle Dealer.

, , ,

, , ,

, , ,

, ,

, , , ,

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
