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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/diesel-drops-back-below-2-per-litre-rac-calls-for-duty-freeze/

The average price of a litre of diesel has dropped below £2, a week after prices exceeded £2 for the first time.

Diesel prices now average 199.9p per litre, while petrol prices average 174.79p per litre.

For diesel, the average price has dropped by 0.11p over the past 24 hours. Petrol prices have dropped by 0.02p.

Petrol prices are up 31.6% from prior to the Iran war, while diesel prices are up by 40.4%.

Simon Williams, head of policy at the RAC, said: “While it’s positive to see the average cost of a litre of diesel dipping back below £2 a litre, we’re a long way from being out of the woods when it comes to high fuel prices.

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“Diesel remains around 57p a litre higher than before the US/Iran conflict, and petrol 42p higher – meaning households are paying £31 and £23 more respectively every time they fill up a family-sized car.

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“And as things stand, this year is still set to be the second most expensive year on record for drivers.

“The Government has the power to take some of the sting out of higher fuel costs, either by extending and increasing the fuel duty cut or reducing VAT as they’ve done with domestic electricity.