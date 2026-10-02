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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/diesel-hits-200-01p-per-litre-in-uk-rac/

The price of diesel has breached the record high, reaching 200.01p per litre, according to RAC analysis.

The RAC said that the price at the pump is showing no signs of slowing.

Simon Williams, head of policy at RAC, said: “This is a pump price threshold that no-one wanted to cross – the average price of a litre of diesel has risen to a record 200.01p and is showing no signs of slowing, heaping more misery onto motorists.

“The cost of filling up an average family car is now £110, almost £32 more than it was at the start of the US/Iran war.

“This will be very challenging for households and companies that drive a lot of miles, from commuters, haulage and delivery firms, businesses with large fleets all the way through to sole traders.

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“In a cruel twist, it’s diesel vehicles, which were once considered the most cost-effective option for lengthy journeys, that are now burning a hole in people’s pockets.”

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The RAC said that, with this price rise, it works out at 20p per mile, for an average 45mpg diesel car; driver covering 10,000 miles a year will now be spending £2,020 on fuel annually.

Williams said: “Households will be tightening the purse strings, while businesses may have no option but to pass these additional costs onto customers.