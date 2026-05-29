  
BV Masthead.png

FEATURING

BM Original
Subscribe
Linkedin X-twitter Facebook Tiktok Instagram
BV Masthead.png
Subscribe

Diesel prices down 7p since Iran war peak, RAC finds

As of today, diesel prices average 184.31p per litre.

Dylan Robertson

29 May 2026

Fleet Operations & Compliance

SHARE

diesel prices

The RAC found that diesel prices have fallen by more than 7p per litre since the Iran war peak on 15th April.

As of today, diesel prices average 184.31p per litre, down from a peak of 191.54p.

The price of petrol has begun to fall slightly since peaking on 28th May. It now averages 159.48p per litre, down from 159.53p yesterday.

Diesel prices are still up by 29.4% since the start of the war, compared with 20.1% for petrol.

Earlier this week, RAC revealed that the price of petrol reached the highest point since the start of the Iran conflict.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves recently confirmed that the fuel duty freeze would not end in September, and would be extended through the end of 2026.

Related Posts

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

nationwide
Business Motoring Awards

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

europcar
Business Motoring Awards

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

runyourfleet
Business Motoring Awards

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

renault-master
Business Van Awards

Big, capable and built for work: Renault Master crowned best large van of 2025 

manheim
Business Van Awards

Manheim drives innovation in the used van sector to win Business Vans award 

polestar 4 best large ev
Business Motoring Awards

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

charge scheme
Business Motoring Awards

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

EV_Day_Cannock_NVH_Ford_Transit_Custom_1_2024
Business Van Awards

Northgate takes top honour for long-term van hire 

renault-2025AwardsBest-Small-EV-VanWINNER
Business Van Awards

Small van, big win: Renault Kangoo E-Tech electric takes top EV prize 

master-1
Vans

Winners announced: Business Vans Awards 2025 – Recognising excellence on the road

Highly Commended Award
Business Motoring Awards

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

Northgate-Cannock-99
Business Van Awards

Northgate sets the pace in van fleet management 

van-monster-1
Business Van Awards

Van Monster awarded for outstanding used van support 

R5
Business Motoring Awards

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

lightfoot
Business Van Awards

Lightfoot wins fleet management award for real-time driver coaching and support 

wilsons
Business Motoring Awards

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

sortimo
Business Van Awards

SR5 racking system earns top honours for Sortimo 

leasys
Business Motoring Awards

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

renault
Business Motoring Awards

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

europcar
Business Van Awards

Long-term rental solutions earn recognition for Europcar Vans & Trucks 

Europcar-best-short-term-rental2
Business Van Awards

Europcar Vans & Trucks wins for SME-focused rental support 

Business-Vans-Best-Large-EV-Van
Business Van Awards

Plugged-in and practical: Master E-Tech electric named best large EV van 

europcar
Business Motoring Awards

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

Master-Diesel-028
Business Van Awards

Built for business: Renault Master crowned van of the year 

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year
Business Motoring Awards

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK
Business Motoring Awards

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

fod
Industry & Market News

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

europcar mobility
Business Motoring Awards

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Linkedin X-twitter Facebook Tiktok Instagram

BUSINESS Vans

BUSINESS MOTORING

MAGAZINE

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here to receive Business Vans newsletters

CLICK HERE