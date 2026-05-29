Diesel prices down 7p since Iran war peak, RAC finds

As of today, diesel prices average 184.31p per litre.

The RAC found that diesel prices have fallen by more than 7p per litre since the Iran war peak on 15th April.

As of today, diesel prices average 184.31p per litre, down from a peak of 191.54p.

The price of petrol has begun to fall slightly since peaking on 28th May. It now averages 159.48p per litre, down from 159.53p yesterday.

Diesel prices are still up by 29.4% since the start of the war, compared with 20.1% for petrol.

Earlier this week, RAC revealed that the price of petrol reached the highest point since the start of the Iran conflict.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves recently confirmed that the fuel duty freeze would not end in September, and would be extended through the end of 2026.